Courtesy of LINDSAY KNIGHT
Kodiak’s Amy Canavan competes at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
According to Alaska powerlifting coach Lindsay Knight, Canavan won three silver medals, a bronze and was a perfect 9-for-9 on her lifts — deadlift, bench press and squat. Look for a complete story later this week in the KDM.
