Permafrost

NED ROZELL photo

Josephine Galipon of Keio University in Japan shows a field kit she has invented for studying microorganisms in the field. She used it to study microorganisms collected by her colleague Go Iwahana from the U.S. Army’s Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility in Fox, Alaska, recently.

Standing in the 29-degree air outside a building on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, Josephine Galipon held a pinkie-size vial that may have contained tiny organisms locked in a coma for thousands of years.

 Galipon, a researcher with Keio University in Japan, needed to work outside a heated room so as not to disturb molecules that have been motionless in frozen ground for as long as 25,000 years. That was a time when giant sheets of ice pressed down on most of North America.

