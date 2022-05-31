With Kodiak’s top distance runner Micah Fields sidelined with an ankle injury, Bengt Anderson stepped up and didn’t disappoint.
The sophomore had the breakout performance he has been chasin since the fall’s cross country season.
Anderson chopped 11 seconds off his 1,600-meter time to place third at the Division I State Track and Field Championships Saturday at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Anderson busted a time of 4 minutes, 32.39 seconds and finished behind West Valley’s Daniel Abramowicz (4:24.01) and Dimond’s Jared Gardiner (4:25.78). Region III champion Matthew Rongtisch of Colony was fourth (4:33.70).
Anderson was also sixth in the 3,200 (10:09.80) and anchored Kodiak’s 3,200 relay team to a sixth-place finish (8:36.24). Elias Litzow, Nick Hetch and Miles Grimes joined Anderson on the relay team.
“Bengt, who trained diligently during cross country season, never had a breakout race this fall,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson wrote in a text message. “Over the winter, he put a lot of mileage in, and though his gains throughout the season were steady, that state championship 1,600-meter race was the culmination of months of hard work.”
Kodiak always has a major player in the distance events. Mortenson didn’t know it would be Bengt.
“One of the things I love about coaching is watching athletes support, encourage and challenge one another,” Morteson wrote. “Micah has been a leader on our team for the past few years. He has modeled an incredible work ethic and brought an intensity to hard workouts that, as a coach, can be very challenging to create from scratch.”
Kodiak’s shot put trio of Orion Harper, Aron Bautista and Mycus Fernandez all produced personal-best marks. It just wasn’t enough, though, to get past Wasilla’s Eric Kolmeychuk’s winning toss of 53 feet, 4.5 inches.
Harper — last year’s state shot put winner — placed third (51-10.75), Bautista was eighth (43-10.5) and Fernandez 10th (43-04.25).
“Orion threw two personal bests in the course of the final round, though Wasilla popped a huge 3-foot personal best to take the win,” Mortenson said.
Fernandez was 11th (123-09) and Harper was 12th (119-01) in the discus.
Sophomore Jisselle Blanco advanced to the finals of the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.05. She went 52.63 in the finals to place 8th.
This came a week after Blanco was disqualified in the 100 hurdles at the Region III Championships.
“Having athletes that can pivot from a disappointing DQ to a state berth in a different event to making the finals in that event — that takes an athlete that is willing to be flexible, but also tough,” Mortenson wrote.
“She’s another underclassman on our team that will benefit from a state experience as she continues her career.”
Senior Marielle Mangrobang was 11th in the 100 hurdles (17.91), while freshman Ayla Baker was 14th in the 400 (1:06.18).
Senior Max Jensen was 12th in the 110 hurdles (19.41).
Kodiak’s boys placed 13th with 16 points. Wasilla grabbed first with 82 points, followed by West Valley (69) and Dimond (59).
Chugiak’s girls won with 71 points, followed by South (66.5) and Juneau (51).
In the unified meet, Aljendro Sorto was second in the shot put (24-01) and Richmon Incognito was second in the long jump (13-11.75).
“It’s always a treat to be at the state meet, with all the camaraderie that comes with being a part of the larger Alaskan track family,” Mortenson wrote.
