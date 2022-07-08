1 Peter 2:4-5 (NIV): “As you come to Him, the living stone — rejected by men but chosen by God and precious to Him — you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.”
One of the first warnings I remember the strongest as an active member of laity in the church — laity being someone not ordained but who participates in church activities. Those who read Scripture during the service, lead the youth group, teach Sunday School or clean the sanctuary and keep the property maintained. Naturally it took others a while to accept that I was serious and would not fall away the next week.
So being new to the Christian life and service in and through the church. The warning I had received caught me off guard: “Be careful of sacred cows.”
I freely acknowledge and admit to my early ignorance and naivety to religious adages and axioms. I can look back now and say, “Well, duh!” or “That’s pretty simple.”
I knew but I didn’t know to the degree I needed to know. The Old Testament was strict in order to set foundational stones, boundaries.
For example, Genesis 12:1: “The Lord said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you.” I interpret that to say old things and old ways would become new ways. A further example: They would first be called Hebrews, then Israelites and later on Jews… . Things change.
It wasn’t until reading and studying Scriptures where Jesus had multiple encounters with Pharisees and other religious leaders and groups.
Jesus healed on the Sabbath. (Mark 3)
Jesus ate with sinners (Matt. 9)
Jesus touched the untouchable (Matt. 8:2-3)
Jesus challenged the money changers in the temple, overthrowing their tables and saying, “As it is written, My house shall be called a house of prayer, but you have made it into a den of thieves.”
Just because a person confesses Christ as Savior doesn’t mean they instantly have full knowledge of the Bible. It took awhile before I was able to put together Old Testament Genesis 12 with New Testament 1 Peter 2. Verse 10, “Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God, that you may declare the praises of Him who called you out of the darkness into His wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God.”
As I was gaining Biblical exposure, I was also visiting multiple denominations. I was actually seeing what was meant by sacred cows within the church regardless of which denomination. Now as an ordained minister I have a bit more clarity.
It’s my guess that every church has them. “We always do it this way because that’s the way we’ve always done it.” I suppose a new church may be exempt from that unless… “We do it this way because that’s how I’ve always seen it done.”
Those sacred cows could be something specific in the sanctuary, something moved or even removed. Same thing in mid-week Bible Study. The old way of doing things verses a new way.
Two statements or warnings that you’re approaching a sacred cow: “We’ve never done it like that. We’ve always done it this way.”
The challenge: Many believe or have the mindset that only clergy are able to anoint people. My first moment of reflection upon this is who was present when Jesus gave the Great Commission. Second, I challenge that sacred cow of restricted ministry with Scripture.
Look at James 5:13-16 NIV: “Is any one of you in trouble? He should pray. Is anyone happy? Let him sing songs of praise. Is anyone sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise him up. If he has sinned, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.”
The use of anointing oil is Biblical based on multiple examples. I gain my confidence in the previously mentioned verses of James. In general, when I do an anointing, I use a short phrasing: “Gracious Father I lift up (name) in this sacred moment of intercession. Brother/Sister I anoint with this oil that has been consecrated, dedicated to the anointing of God’s people. In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit I now lay hands upon you to confirm your anointing and share this blessing that is written upon my heart from III John 1:2, ‘Beloved I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health even as your soul prospers.’ I pray these things in the sacred name of Christ Jesus our Lord, Amen.”
If I may encourage you to read the full passage of 1 Peter 2:1-12, (key verse 5) “You, also like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.”
Please know I am not advocating chaos and running rampant with oil and Scripture.
Discipleship, mentoring and sponsorship in the ministry of reconciliation are all important avenues in the service of our Lord.
Ephesians 4:11-16: “It was He who gave some to be apostles, some to be prophets, some to be evangelists, and some to be pastors and teachers, to prepare God’s people for works of service so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ. Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of men in their deceitful scheming. Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into Him who is the Head, that is Christ. From Him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”
Let us keep sacred things sacred.
Handle with care and dignity, allowing ourselves to honor God with Word and Deed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.