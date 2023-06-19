As of this writing, the weather forecast for Wednesday, the first day of summer, looks pretty decent, a relative term seeing how we just experienced the wettest May on record.
I bathe the world in a golden glow,
In my absence, the stars will show.
I’m with you from the break of day,
But when it’s cold, I go away.
What am I?
Answer: The Sun
Clouds or no clouds, we’re here to celebrate the sun! As the northern hemisphere tilts towards the sun and our days grow longer, we stand at the heart, nay, the peak of summer. The summer solstice — the longest day of the year, with the sun reaching its highest zenith at 6:58 Alaska Daylight Time — will soon be upon us.
So this week, let’s explore the history, relevance and new revelations about the sun, and the beautiful gardening opportunities it brings us in the northern climes.
The Summer Solstice, also known as Midsummer, signifies the time when the sun is at its most resplendent. (Forgive me, dear readers. The word “resplendent” may sound a little over-the-top and mushy for my style, but then our lawn is a little over-the-top and mushy.)
Think of the summer solstice as a solar ballet, and one that has been celebrated worldwide for centuries. Our ancestors revered this event, igniting bonfires to ward off evil spirits, making offerings to solar deities, and celebrating the balance between light and dark.
Here on the Emerald Isle, we find ourselves drenched in sunlight for over 17 hours, a spectacle of nature only those of us who’ve survived a cool and wet spring can truly appreciate.
The Summer Solstice has been celebrated by various cultures worldwide for centuries, marking a high-spirited time of magic, fertility and abundance. It was the Celts who lit bonfires, the Romans who paid homage to the goddess Vesta, and the ancient Chinese who celebrated the feminine “Yin” forces.
Though Midsummer festivities may vary, they all share a common thread: respect and gratitude for the sun’s life-giving energy. John Lubbock, a noted British archaeologist, perfectly embraced this sentiment when he said:
“What we see depends mainly on what we look for. In the same field, the farmer sees the crop, the geologists the fossils, poets the flowers, and hunters the game. To most people, this is just dirt. To a farmer, it’s potential.”
So for farming and gardening, Midsummer’s extended sunlight stimulates a vibrant surge in plant growth, and our gardens, both wild and domestic, surge with energy.
While June 21 is the longest day of the year, this is not the time to whine that from here on we’re losing daylight. There is plenty of gardening time ahead of us. It’s time to plant a second or third crop of salad greens, spinach, even broccoli and kale. Deadhead flowers to extend the bloom and boost your hanging basket and container plants with some compost tea (stirred clockwise, of course).
And what of our sun? Emerging research is offering us a deeper understanding of our nearest star. NASA’s Solar Orbiter has recently revealed ‘campfires’ on the sun’s surface, a fascinating display of mini solar flares. This discovery brings us closer to understanding the sun’s corona, which, oddly enough, is hotter than the sun’s surface itself.
Let’s sprinkle in some quick sun trivia:
— The sun is a massive 4.6 billion years old.
— It’s the largest object in our solar system, making up 99.86 percent of its total mass.
— It takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds for the sun’s light to reach Earth.
— If you weighed 150 pounds on Earth, you’d weigh 4,200 pounds on the sun — talk about a heavy topic!
Our 17-hour days remind us of the crucial role the sun plays in our lives. It nurtures our gardens, impacts our moods and, along with the wind turbines atop Pillar Mountain, power our homes with renewable energy.
I like the way folks in Fairbanks celebrate the solstice, with the Midnight Sun Festival, the annual event that features live music, food and craft vendors, and street performers. You may have heard of the festival’s highlight: The Midnight Sun Game, a traditional baseball game that begins at 10:30 p.m. and continues without artificial lights, played under the midnight sun.
At midnight on June 21, I plan to be out in the garden, weeding, straightening onion seedlings or watering the hanging baskets. At least until the ‘no see-ums’ chase me back indoors. How about you?
Albert Camus, the renowned philosopher, once said: “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was, in me, an invincible summer.” Step outside on the next sunny day and turn your face to the sun. Absorb the energy and warmth of the solstice sun just like your fellow plants.
Grab your gardening gloves and pay homage to the Summer Solstice. Whether you’re pulling weeds, planting peas, harvesting rhubarb or merely enjoying the spectacle from a sunny deck, there’s magic in the year’s longest day. As Audrey Hepburn said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
Finally, I’ll leave you with another riddle:
I need the sun, but not the light,
In the garden, I’m a common sight.
I’m never sown, yet I freely grow,
Often unwanted, as gardeners know.
What am I?
Answer: A weed.
Happy gardening, and a blessed Summer Solstice to all!
