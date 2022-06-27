In an interview in 1930 by Hazel Kinscella for “Better Homes and Gardens,” Helen Keller opened the conversation by saying, “My garden is my greatest joy. I feel that I am in the seventh heaven when among my plants. I feel the little heads pop up to look at me — my poppies, pansies, and pinks.” The interview appeared later as an article titled “Helen Keller Sees Flowers and Hears Music.”
Helen Keller Day is recognized every year on her birthday, June 27. It’s a day to remember her achievements in life, and her resilience when overcoming challenges. Helen Keller was an author, activist, lecturer, and advocate for people with disabilities, being deaf-blind herself.
While Helen Keller Day is not a public holiday in the United States, the idea of a holiday to honor the life of Helen Keller was heavily endorsed by many organizations that help those with disabilities, specifically blind and deaf people.
In the U.S., the American Foundation for the Blind organizes events in honor of Keller. Internationally, the holiday is observed by the Blind Association.
Every day, Helen walked for at least an hour in her “green circle,” a narrow path lined on one side with a hedge and small evergreen trees on the other side to guide her. In spite of her physical challenges, Helen was a keen observer and was in touch with the outside world.
“It is always a miracle to see young trees grow,” she told Kinscella. “I take unusual joy in the dogwood and the wisteria, of which there has been a profusion.”
“Are all these flowers from your garden?” Kinscella asked, impressed by the fragrance of red roses, white peonies and other blossoms that were arranged in vases.
“Yes, indeed,” said Helen, and then added modestly, “but you must not think we have a big garden because we seem to have so many flowers. At its best it is not much.”
Take a guess at which flowers were Helen’s favorites.
“I adore the peonies,” she said. “Since my childhood I have adored them and have been glad each spring when the miracle of their bloom has been wrought again.
“I really like no flowers without fragrance, as fragrance is their soul to me. As color is to the eye, so is fragrance to me my way of recognizing them. Also I feel them, their form, shape, stem, even their pistils.”
In 1925, Helen Keller visited Luther Burbank, the famous “plant wizard,” at his home in Santa Rosa, California. She spent the afternoon going over many of Burbank’s plant creations using her sense of touch.
I recall seeing an old photograph of Luther Burbank standing in his garden shoulder to shoulder with Helen Keller. She is holding a bouquet of Shasta daisies, one of the many plants that Burbank developed.
In one of my gardening books, I discovered these lovely Burbankisms:
“Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
“Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.”
While Helen devoted much of her time traveling to over 40 countries, giving speeches about her life and raising awareness to the disabilities of those that are deaf and/or blind, she also enjoyed a variety of pastimes.
“I play solitaire, sew, and embroider; I walk, we play checkers, and I read most of all. But how I love my radio. I listen to it each night.”
Helen’s radio enabled her to feel beautiful music every night. Her favorite music was Wagner’s “Fire Music” and the “Moonlight” sonata, which Beethoven — the deaf pianist — composed.
While Helen could not see color per se, she could sense them nonetheless. “My impressions of color are emotional, symbolical. I am interested in the theory that there is a correspondence between all the colors in the visible world and the soul within.”
Overall, Helen Keller published 12 books and wrote many articles during her life. It is her autobiography “The Story of My Life,” published in 1903, that she is better known for.
Another famous piece of writing of hers is the essay “Three Days to See,” where Keller imagines what she would do if she could see for three days. It’s an extraordinary read. I encourage everyone to read it. Slowly and quietly.
“Sometimes,” she wrote, “I have thought that we should live each day as if it were our last. Most of us, however, take life for granted. From someone who would place her hand on a small tree in order to “feel the happy quiver of a bird in song,” we have much to learn.
“In the afternoon of that first day I should take a long walk in the woods. I would try desperately to absorb in a few hours the vast splendor which is constantly unfolding for those who can see.”
Dear readers, I have gone beyond my normal word limit for this weekly column. Yet I want to leave you with Helen’s final thoughts as she imagined the end of her third day, when she realized that she would again be blind.
“Perhaps this outline of how I should spend my three days of sight does not agree with the plan you would follow if you knew you were about to become blind. I am, however, sure that if you really faced that fate you would use your eyes as never before.”
Helen gave one hint to those who see: “Use your eyes as if tomorrow you would become blind.”
She went on to encourage us to use our other senses the same way. “Hear the music of voices, the song of a bird as you would be deaf tomorrow. Touch each object as if tomorrow this sense would fail. Smell the perfume of flowers, taste each morsel as if tomorrow you could never taste or smell again.”
And, finally, she said, “Glory in the pleasure and beauty the world reveals to you through your senses. But of all the senses I am sure that sight must be most delightful.
