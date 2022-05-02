Today marks 26 years of writing this weekly column. So I thought I’d cover a popular topic: Lawn care. Not just any lawn care, but the best chemical-free method for keeping your grass healthy and green.
It’s a technique we’ve used for over a decade, and it really works. In a nutshell, we feed our lawn with the best lawn fertilizer money can’t buy.
Every spring we jumpstart our lawn and maintain it through the year without chemicals. Basically, I just can’t bring myself to use Weed ‘n Feed and other chemical poisons.
Trouble is, when it comes to lawn care, most Americans follow a “more is better” attitude, over-fertilizing to the tune of 3 million tons per year.
Here’s what we do. We started our lawn from seed in 2008 on a base of peat moss, shredded kelp and compost. It took some experimenting to get where we are now because we had a few things going against us. I’m sure you know the feeling.
First, Kodiak’s climate is classified as a “temperate rainforest” which means W-E-T. Second, the soil is quite acidic (low pH) and lacks organic matter. Now, to be clear, healthy soil is 50% water and air, 40% minerals (ground up rocks, etc.) and only 5 to 10% is organic matter.
Kodiak lawns must withstand heavy rain, snow, cold winds that suck moisture out of leaves, and damaging freeze-thaw cycles.
Then there’s the pressure of many footprints: Kids, neighbors, visitors, grandkids and dogs.
Still, the method I’m about to share is simple. Start by giving your lawn a gentle combing with a leaf rake. If the ground is moist, step lightly. Treading on a soggy lawn is one of the worst things you can do to it. Better to wait until the turf has dried out and the ground is not so mushy.
When you walk on a soggy lawn, you squeeze out the air between soil particles. Remember, air pockets are critical to soil health.
Without air “highways,” nutrients can’t reach the root zone. Water forms puddles. Then one day, you look at your lawn and wonder, “Why does it look so pathetic?”
Turf grass thrives on the same kind of soil vegetables thrive in: Rich, well-drained soil, high in organic matter.
Rest assured that perfect, well-drained soil doesn’t come naturally in Kodiak, Alaska. Or anywhere else, for that matter.
In our case, when we moved to a new place in 2008 with a yard as bare as the moon, we had to create our lawn from scratch.
WHAT IS THE BEST LAWN FERTILIZER?
It’s easy being green, whether you apply organic or chemical fertilizers. So let’s look at the differences:
Organic fertilizers enrich the soil which improves aeration and root growth. Which means your lawn:
Survives drought and extreme weather conditions
Holds onto nutrients longer
Requires less maintenance
Chemical fertilizers damage soil by killing beneficial microorganisms, worms, and fungi with toxic salt buildup. They also:
Wash away in heavy rains
Turn your grass into an enticing, Day-Glo green. But at a price.
The toxic runoff ends up in lakes, streams, and ultimately the ocean
Create a toxic playground for kids and pets
Have been linked to cancer and poisonings. Kids are higher-risk.
Here’s the secret to creating and maintaining a lawn that’s green, easy to maintain, organic, and safe for kids and pets: Spread sifted compost on your lawn. Compost is the best lawn fertilizer in the world. All it takes is an inch or two.
Here are a couple recipe ideas.
• Equal parts peat moss and compost (keep in mind that peat moss is acidic)
• One part peat moss to 3 bags steer or cow manure, or equivalent in compost plus one part sifted kelp
You can also mix in: Soybean meal, cottonseed meal, dried molasses, well-aged manure, finely-shredded leaves (leaf mulch)
Blend ingredients in a wheelbarrow. Then dump piles of it on the lawn or broadcast it by the shovelful, as if feeding chickens.
Next, spread it around with the backside of a steel rake or with a leaf rake using a combing, fluffing action.
Finally, moisten the area with a sprinkler or apply compost just before it rains.
Your lawn will look terrible for a couple weeks. The neighbors will think you’re crazy. Then something magic happens: Bright green shoots will emerge and the brown stuff settles into the ground and disappears as it feeds the soil.
Now you know the secret. Compost is the best lawn fertilizer — I promise!
Your lawn will be ten times healthier. You don’t have to worry about your kids running around barefoot, and the neighbors will stop whispering behind your back.
THE KODIAK GARDEN CALENDAR
The annual Spring Plant Sale - a community fundraiser for KMXT - is on for Saturday, May 7, starting at noon. The place: 1223 W. Kouskov St.
We still need your help with donations! We are looking for:
Vegetable, herb and flower seedlings
Perennials such as lilies, primroses, poppies, etc. (Please pot up primroses and other small perennials)
Rhubarb, raspberry clumps, currant cuttings
Houseplants (if healthy and happy!)
Gardening books and cookbooks
Gardening hand tools (in good shape, OK?)
Check out my new YouTube channel, It’s Never Too Late at youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net. It’s a good email if you’d like to be on my garden mailing list.
