Stephen “Eric” Lenherts
To the community of Kodiak, friends and family,
It is with heavy heart that I regret to inform you of my beloved husband Stephen “Eric” Lenherts passing on July 23, 2022. Eric fought his most valiant fight ever against stage 4 glioblastoma, but unfortunately, he died in my arms still fighting against this ugly disease until his very last breath.
Eric moved to Kodiak in 1990 and lived here until his death, his love for this island was well known, the fishing, hunting and the outdoor freedom was what kept him here. He would always say that he couldn’t think of a better place to call home.
He had many accomplishments in his military career, he was always a soldier first, never boastful or self-serving. Eric preferred to lead by example and his teammates and many students admired and loved him for this attribute they lovingly always referred to him as ”peepaw.”
I would like to thank the many doctors, hospital staff, nurses, hospice, and paliative care of Kodiak family and friends who showed so much support and love through his battle. Grief is such a powerful force for the ones that he leaves behind to someone, to know someone and love them, the more the love the more the grief.
We will have a celebration of life for Eric in the early fall to accommodate the many friends and family he acquired during his amazing lifetime in Kodiak, TBA.
With love and friendship Kelly (Young) Lenher
Stephen Eric Lenhert, 58, of Kodiak, Alaska, died July 23, 2022. Born November 8, 1963, in Leon, Iowa, he was the son of Steven Earl Lenhert and Elizabeth Laughlin Lenhert of Parkville, Mo.
Eric graduated from Park Hill High School in 1982. He attended college while waiting for military induction and later received a Bachelor’s degree in Instructional Design and Technology.
He served in the military as a Navy Seal for 20 years and as a Navy Seal trainer for 15 years. Eric was a member of BUDS class No. 136. He was stationed in San Diego, SEAL team 1 before serving on SEAL team 6 in Virginia Beach. He finished his military career in Kodiak, Alaska, at the Naval Special Warfare Cold Weather Detachment as an instructor. He loved the outdoors and all the hunting, fishing and beauty of Kodiak.
Surviving in addition to his parents are wife Kelly Young Lenhert (Kodiak), daughter Elisha and son Stephen Jr.(both of Tucson), step children; Jeramy Young (Beth), Josh Young, Briana Brown (Daniel), Kyla Young all of Kodiak, brother Clay (Laura), and sister Gretchen Rouse (David), all of Parkville, Mo. and many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
