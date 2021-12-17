John 11:21-27 (NIV) – “‘Lord,’ Martha said to Jesus, ‘If you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask.’ Jesus said to her, ‘Your brother will rise again.’ Martha answered, ‘I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.’ Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?’ ‘Yes, Lord,’ she told Him, ‘I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God who was to come into the world.’”
Wow, wow, what a powerful passage of Scripture! Probably one of the clearest statements of faith in the book of John. OK, to me personally it is.
It’s the reading and meditating on this passage that quickened to my mind a bit of tradition and symbols, not of Christmas, but many things that Christmas represents. Such as love, compassion, sacrifice.
A bit of history; we have many traditions and symbols of honor. As I was reading our opening passage from John 11:21-27, I was moved in remembering the little bit I know about the “Lady with the Lamp”. A life in the midst of the Crimean War.
This will be an overly simplified explanation but just to set the stage. The war, 1853-1856, basically between Russians and Ottoman Turks. To keep Russia from basing warships in the Black Sea.
In the early 1900s during the Crimean War there was a nurse, surrounded by darkness, fear, pain and suffering. She would walk the dark halls of the hospital, long after her shift, into the late hour of the night. She carried a small oil lamp that looked like a genie’s lamp. Her light would bring comfort and hope to those suffering in the dark. Her presence brought comfort to those who felt lost and alone.
“Florence Nightingale – The Lady with the Lamp”
The traditional nurses uniform was all white topped off with the iconic white nurse’s cap has for the most part been replaced by scrubs and so gone is the cap. The high standards and goals have not been replaced or lost because they are timeless.
The capping ceremony is a time-honored event when the student has reached “Acceptance,” their immediate goal is achieved. A crowning moment, to receive that first linen cap, pin and lamp. An earthly crown. To others a beacon of hope and health.
The white linen cap represents Devotion to others. Dedication to duty.
In the Scriptures white linen represents, “Righteousness.”
Revelation 19:8 – “Fine linen, bright and clean, was given to her to wear (Fine linen stands for the righteous acts of the saints).”
Revelation 19:14 – “The armies of heaven were following Him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean.”
If you are familiar with the medical field; you know there are many moments of high stress, urgency, life, and death decisions often decisions needed to be made in an instant.
You would have to know and understand that the people you meet in those intense moments whether patient or medical staff, surrounded by urgency and need are living the symbol of devotion to others, dedication to duty.
For the nursing student, receiving their white linen cap was a symbol of acceptance of a life’s goal and purpose.
For believers in Christ:
2 Timothy 4:8 – “Now there is in store for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the Righteous Judge, will award me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.”
One person with a small light making a world’s difference, right where we are.
