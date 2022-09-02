The summer is nearly behind us, and now we look forward to chilly autumn nights, the first snowfall, ice on the windshields, and long periods of cold darkness.
If the Crab Festival is Kodiak’s welcome to spring, then we can say that the annual Rodeo and State Fair, which takes place at the Bells Flats fairgrounds this weekend, makes up the community’s farewell to summer. It’s a parting filled with vibrancy and “unbridled” excitement.
During this year’s fair and rodeo, we acknowledge another departure, but it’s a welcome one. Many COVID restrictions, which put a damper on the rodeos and fairs of the past few years, have been lifted.
Sylvia Kavanaugh, president of the Rodeo and State Fair board, which sponsors the event, said that this will be the first time in several years that 4-H livestock will be featured. And, once again, “We’ll be outside for some of the events, such as bull-riding.”
In 2020, the fair and rodeo were canceled, but “last year we had planned to go forward with it,” said Kavanaugh. However, a spike in COVID cases shortly before the scheduled event forced organizers to cancel fair exhibits and revise the rodeo, “which looked very different” compared to past rodeos, Kavanaugh said.
This year the 4-H club will be featuring an auction of seven pigs, said 4-H leader Kate Schaberg. The 4-Hers raised the pigs for the auction, which takes place Saturday.
This is the first fair auction in more than 30 years, Schaberg said. The 4-H has teamed up with the Kodiak Baptist Mission to provide pony rides, a petting zoo, and various demonstrations, such as sheep-shearing.
As usual, games and relays involving horse-back riding will be an exciting feature of the rodeo.
“Horses are a big part of our life,” said Kavanaugh, who was born and raised here. “I grew up at the fairgrounds.”
Considering Kavanaugh’s love of horses and the fact that her mother, Julie Kavanaugh, had served on the fair and rodeo board of directors, Kavanaugh decided it would be a good fit for her to serve also.
She wanted to breathe new life into the fall event, which seemed to be losing some of its luster. “The facility was not thriving,” said Kavanaugh. “I want to get people excited again about being out there.”
Kavanaugh can relate to Barbara Zimmerman, another equestrian and board member, who saw the local fair and rodeo take off in the late 1960s. She practically grew up on horses, inheriting the love of those animals from her parents, the late Norm and Peggy Sutliff. Her dad was one of the organizers of Kodiak’s first rodeo. Shortly before his death, Norm told the story about how the rodeo came about.
Norm told me that, in 1951, after the summer fishing season, he and his friends organized Kodiak’s first rodeo at Kalsin Bay. They built an arena and corrals out of driftwood they had pulled from the beaches. Young men from the Navy base (which later became the Coast Guard Support Center) volunteered to be cowboys. Most of them had been raised on ranches.
It took about a week to prepare for the rodeo, which opened to a large crowd Aug. 5, 1951.
Just about everybody in town drove out to Kalsin that day. The parking lot was filled with cars. The bleachers were full of cheering people who watched bull and wild horse-riding, calf-roping and wild cow-milking contests.
The highlight of the day was the escape of a mad cow that stood out in the middle of the arena and bellowed.
“They can make a hell of a noise,” Norm said. “She took off and went right through the rodeo fence. She went to the top of Kalsin Bay Mountain with no one to intercept her. She was one mad cow.”
During the winter of 1967-68 the Kodiak Jaycees began discussing ideas for a club project. Two of the members proposed taking on the sponsorship of the rodeo. Most of the club members immediately thought it was a great idea and a fine opportunity for the youth of the community.
“The first Jaycee-sponsored rodeo was held at Kalsin Bay on the site of the old experimental dairy farm. Already in place were the remains of an old corral and a few pens that had stood since 1941,” noted a rodeo website.
The local ranchers furnished the rodeo stock and a big bar-b-que was planned for the approximately 500 expected spectators and contestants, said the website.
Eventually the fair and rodeo became a separate entity, directed by a board of volunteers “who share a passion for the Kodiak fairgrounds and our community,” said Zimmerman.
This year, Rodeo Alaska is producing the rodeo, noted Kavanaugh, adding that we’re really happy to bring them back.
“We’ll have the full fair back, so everyone can enter all their goods.”
There will be kids’ games, hayrides and other activities that make the Kodiak State Fair and Rodeo a lively way to greet the coming fall and winter.
