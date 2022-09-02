Rodeo

Courtesy of Kodiak Fair and Rodeo Association

The Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair.

The summer is nearly behind us, and now we look forward to chilly autumn nights, the first snowfall, ice on the windshields, and long periods of cold darkness. 

If the Crab Festival is Kodiak’s welcome to spring, then we can say that the annual Rodeo and State Fair, which takes place at the Bells Flats fairgrounds this weekend, makes up the community’s farewell to summer. It’s a parting filled with vibrancy and “unbridled” excitement. 

