When it comes to doing chores around the house, what do you think is the most disliked chore?
Mowing the lawn? Doing laundry? Cleaning toilets? Washing dishes?
In a recent poll of households, cleaning toilets is right up there at No. 2 (no pun intended). The least favorite chore? Pulling weeds.
That’s right. Pulling weeds.
What does this have to do with gardening? And why am I talking about weeds when our first crocus hasn’t bloomed yet?
According to Leslie Land, garden writer for The New York Times, “Compost is the No. 1 thing you can for your garden.”
That’s cool, but here’s the thing, compost improves soil structure (think bread and cake texture) which makes weeds easier to pull. [Read that again]
What does this mean for you? For one thing, you spend less time doing something you might not like to do, and no more aching back.
Compost might not be on your radar yet, but based on the number of empty slots in the seed racks around town, spring is on many radars.
During yesterday’s garden walkabout, I noticed delphiniums, crocuses, primroses, and red rhubarb knuckles poking up — a lot more than a few days before. And in the woods, scarlet red blueberry branches are adorned with white buds and green leaves.
I’m leading up to pulling weeds, something that should be on every gardener’s radar right now because in addition to the happy signs of primroses coming to life, so are the unhappy appearance of weeds like wintercress.
No time to sit on your hands. Grab a tool and a pair of gloves and get thee outside. Here are a few weeding tips that will help make weed pulling easier to take.
AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION
As it is with your health, prevention is the best cure. Keeping weeds from getting started is easier than getting rid of them. The best way to keep weeds from taking over your garden is to weed periodically. The goal is to remove weeds before they go to seed. “One year’s seeds, seven years weeds.”
THINK LIKE A WEED
Weeds may be annuals, biennials or perennials. Annual weeds are the easiest to control, completing their life cycles in a year or less. Summer annuals, like lamb’s quarters, sprout in the spring and go to seed in the fall. Winter annuals, such as chickweed, sprout in the fall, over-winter and then go to seed by late spring or summer.
Biennial weeds on the other hand, form roots and a rosette of leaves during the first year and set seed the second.
Perennial weeds live more than two years. They are difficult to control because they can reproduce four different ways — by seed, roots, stems and/or by stolons. Perennial weeds vary in their “politeness.” Dandelions for example, are considered the Evil One to most lawn gurus, but here you’re dealing with a single taproot, assuming you remove the flowers before they go to seed. Hawkweed, on the other hand, is more persistent because it can spring back to life from a single, overlooked piece of stem or root.
WET GROUND IS BEST
To grab more of the root, pull weeds when the soil is moist.
BEFORE YOU PLANT
When preparing a bed or garden space for planting (cultivate the soil to fluff it up adding compost) let it set for 7 to 10 days. Then work the surface of the soil with a hoe. This will slice off the newly emerged weed seedlings. If you have time before planting, let the soil rest another week or so and hoe again.
GARDENING BETWEEN THE LINES
Use vertical barriers like wood, metal, stones or heavy duty plastic edging between lawn and garden areas to prevent perennial grass from sneaking in. You’ve only to look at Millie Mullers old garden on Mission Road, and you’ll see what I mean.
As for cleaning toilets (aside from wearing gloves and using a good brush), here’s the No. 1 tip I have to offer. Use a small mirror to look up under the rim. It could be scary, but not as scary as a garden full of weeds.
GARDEN CALENDAR
Seeds to start (6 to 10 weeks before planting outside):
• Tomatoes, leeks, calendula, nemesia, sweet alyssum dill, coriander (first crop), sage, arugula, broccoli, lemon balm, cabbage, kale, Dahlias (seed dahlias, not tubers).
Check out my new YouTube channel called, It’s Never Too Late at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net. It’s a good email if you’d like to be on my garden mailing list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.