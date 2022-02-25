Genesis 2:7 (NIV) – “The Lord God formed the man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”
Christianity: What is Ash Wednesday and why do Christians celebrate it?
Each year Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. In 2022 Ash Wednesday falls on March 2. Ash Wednesday focuses the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and communal confession.
Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays). A season of repentance, fasting and reflections. Ultimately the Easter celebration.
The 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where He fasted and where Satan tempted Him. (Kelly Givens)
One of the many things that fascinates me is the traditions of the many cultures which make up our island community, or the larger world stage.
For example: Searching out the Biblical references for Ash Wednesday.
Genesis 18:27 – “Am but dust and ashes”
Job 30:19 – “I am become like dust and ashes.”
Ecclesiastes 3:20 – “All come from dust and all return to the dust again.”
In my searching out the verse Genesis 3:19 which says, “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return.”
At this point in my searching this tradition of “ashes to ashes, dust to dust” was started by the Anglican church, used in their Book of Common Prayer.
Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent in Western Christianity, is also inspired by these Bible Verses. It derives it’s name from the practice of blessing ashes made from palm branches. Palms were placed before Jesus as He entered Jerusalem.
The ashes are put on the foreheads of participants while reciting the words, “Repent and believe in the Gospel” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you will return”.
The tradition of Ash Wednesday, the Biblical references I’ve shared, the practice and traditions I’ve mentioned are shared information throughout the Christian faith. These are not commandments. No one is obligated to follow these practices. They’re traditions to help guide believers, to remind and encourage, so it is my hope by sharing this article we are all encouraged by the coming of Easter in the hope of the Resurrection.
