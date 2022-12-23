Luke 2:27-32 (NIV): “Moved by the Spirit, he went into the temple courts. When the parents
brought in the child Jesus to do for him what the custom of the Law required, Simeon took him in his arms and praised God, saying: ‘Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you may now dismiss your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all nations: a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and the glory of your people Israel.’”
On Christmas Eve we will light the precious four candles reminding us of Maranatha — Come Lord! This year, on Christmas Day, we light the fifth Advent candle, the Christ Candle. We rejoice that the promise of God has been fulfilled in the coming of the baby born in a manger.
In the birth and presence of this Child, Emmanuel, God with us, a promise kept. I offer a shared prayer: “O God of love, You bring us together and bless us with Your very Self. Open our eyes to the Light of Christ, which glows in the darkness of a world engulfed in apathy, pain, and loss; a world separated from You. Speak to us now that we may hear the Good News of Your salvation. Bring us into the wonder of Your Presence. Fill us with that Light and carry it out with us into our lives. We pray this in the sacred name of the Christ Child, Jesus.”
The Candle of Promise: “Gracious Father; during the Advent Season may we be reminded of Your promises and Your fulfillment of those promises to us. Guide our actions so that we may live by faith and have a life in You, abundantly and eternally. We pray these things in the precious name of Jesus.”
The Candle of Hope: “Thank you, God, for the hope You give us. Help us today and everyday to worship You, to hear Your word, and to do Your will by sharing Your hope with each other. We ask it in the Name Christ Jesus, born in Bethlehem.”
The Candle of Joy: “Lord we cannot comprehend that You, the Creator of the universe, took on flesh and was born of a peasant girl. You, the One who spoke galaxies into existence became a speechless newborn baby. You, the One who gave the stars their light, veiled Your own glory and slipped unnoticed into the human race. The miracle of Your incarnation is all too unexpected, too mysterious, too holy for us to understand. In expectation and joy, we worship You now and each day until Jesus returns to claim His own. Prayer shared in the precious, powerful name of Christ Jesus our Lord.”
The Candle of Love: “Dear Savior, I thank You that You are my Savior and my Lord. Thank you for coming. Take me to the fields to learn from the shepherds. It is a wonder the announcement of Your birth came to them – lowly, the listening, the searching. Please grant me the grace that someday I might experience a spilling of heaven’s glory on the fields over which I watch. Grant me an echo of some angelic song amid the monotones of my day-to-day work. And grant me a heart to behold heavenly things in the humblest of places. We pray these things in the Name above all names, Christ Jesus, the Christmas Christ Child.”
Merry Christmas to one and all!
May we be blessed to be a blessing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.