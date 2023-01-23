Owen

MARION OWEN photo

Timing is everything, including when to start seeds so the seedlings are transplanted outside at the ideal time.

Last week we introduced the topic of seed-starting from the very beginning, before placing seed to soil. We began with a mindset, as in how to turn those limiting beliefs and excuses into positive ones.

Don’t brush this off as fluff and nonsense. All day every day, we wrestle with our cranky, critical little gremlin that says, “It will never work,” “What will your family think?” “What a ridiculous goal!” and so forth. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.