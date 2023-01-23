Last week we introduced the topic of seed-starting from the very beginning, before placing seed to soil. We began with a mindset, as in how to turn those limiting beliefs and excuses into positive ones.
Don’t brush this off as fluff and nonsense. All day every day, we wrestle with our cranky, critical little gremlin that says, “It will never work,” “What will your family think?” “What a ridiculous goal!” and so forth.
Beliefs like this often prevent us from trying new things, and we close our minds to thinking of solutions.
So today I’m going to help you thumb your nose at your gremlin — with a green thumb, of course — by covering WHAT to grow and WHEN to sow. When I say “sow” I’m talking about when to start seeds indoors for transplanting outside.
I’m combining WHAT and WHEN in the three lists below, which assign the number of weeks to sow vegetable, herb and flower seeds before transplanting them outside. This is, by no stretch of the imagination, a comprehensive list. (If you would like the Big List of what flowers and shrubs do well in Kodiak, pop me an email to mygarden@alaska.net).
Why is timing so important when it comes to starting seeds? If you wait too long, then your seedlings might not have enough time to bloom or mature into, say, a ripe tomato. If you start them too soon you may need to pot up the seedlings to the next larger pot to avoid jammed up roots while waiting for the right conditions.
Otherwise they can become rootbound and stressed. Which means they can bolt (that is, go to seed), succumb to pests, like aphids, or simply die.
VEGETABLES
• 10 to 12 weeks: celery, leek, globe artichoke
• 8 to 12 weeks: onion (bulb), green onion
• 6 to 8 weeks: tomatoes (greenhouse only)
• 4 to 6 weeks: Swiss chard, mesclun (salad) mixes, lettuce, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, kale, mustard greens. Cucumbers, zucchini, peppers (may be different if growing in a hoophouse or greenhouse).
FLOWERS
• 20 weeks: fuchsia, sweet peas
• 12 to 14 weeks: pansies, lobelia, coleus, impatiens
• 8 to 12 weeks: snapdragons, alyssum
• 6 to 8 weeks: calendula, daisy, nemesia, sweet alyssum, petunia, ageratum
• 4 to 6 weeks: African daisy, marigolds, godetia, nasturtium
HERBS
• 12 to 14 weeks: chives, oregano, mint, yarrow, parsley
• 8 to 12 weeks: thyme, chamomile (German), feverfew, valerian, catnip
• 6 to 8 weeks: dill, chervil, coriander, lemon balm, sage, arugula (garden rocket), savory
Grow plants from seed or sow directly?
The above lists designate plants that adapt well to being transplanting outside. For one thing, they are generally improved by the process. Other plants, like radishes and carrots, because of their fleshy roots or their special sensitivity, should not be transplanted.
It can be confusing to know which seeds should be started indoors (for transplanting later outside) and which ones benefit by sowing directly in the soil. Here’s yet another list for you to print out and save:
Sow seeds direct in the soil:
Beans, peas, beets, radishes, carrots, spinach, turnips, rutabagas, corn and poppies.
Sow direct OR grow as seedlings:
Swiss chard, lettuce, mustard greens (grown as a mix for salads), nasturtiums, cress, peas, and beans (if you’re careful).
Grow seedlings for transplanting:
Collards, kale (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, etc.), oregano, thyme, cilantro, basil, calendula, tomatoes, peppers, leeks, onions, celery, squash, parsley, chives, cucumbers, beans.
OK, let’s dive into WHEN to start seeds, using kale as an example.
Begin by referring to the “how to grow” information on the back of seed packets, in reference books, seed catalogs, or online.
I’m looking at a packet of kale seeds, which suggests starting seeds 4 to 6 weeks before your last frost date.
While it’s good to know when to expect your last frost, the date is a moving target, thanks mostly to climate change. For example, our frost-free date here in Kodiak could be as late as May 31. And I’ve heard of frost happening in July
However, I often transplant my kale seedlings, which are quite hardy, as early as April 1, almost 2 months before May 31.
Speaking of limiting beliefs, when I set my eyes on starting a vegetable garden back in 1985, local gardeners told me: “We don’t transplant seedlings outside until Memorial Day.”
This perplexed me because by May 31 we’d be enjoying 17.5 hours of daylight!
That’s when I began experimenting with different frost covers and mini-hoops to protect crops so I could transplant seedlings outside earlier and earlier. Today, my WHEN to transplant outside is dictated by the amount of daylight, not frost-free dates.
At our latitude of 57 degrees North, the amount of daylight pops above 10 hours on Feb. 22, which is when plants resume growth, according to Eliot Coleman, author of “The Winter Harvest Handbook.” Daylight refers to the amount of time during a 24-hour period that the sun is visible above the horizon.
So if the weather gods allow, I’m able to sow seeds of super-hardy plants such as turnips, cress and mixed salad greens as early as late February or early March in the comfort of mini-hoops. (Last fall, I shared how to sow spinach seeds in September for a harvest that begins in February.)
To obtain a table of daylight or darkness for any year on any location on earth go to this website: aa.usno.navy.mil/data/Dur_OneYear
The website (which I’m happy to announce is now back online after a hiatus of several years to conduct upgrades) also generates tons of fun data, as well as sun and moon data, solstices and eclipses.
Is your brain hurting right now? If so, that’s good! You are creating new neural pathways!
What’s Happening?
EXTENSION WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES ( Feb. 8-11)
Attention Kodiak growers and local foodies! Demonstrations and hands-on workshops will be offered by Sarah Lewis from the Cooperative Extension Service while she is visiting Kodiak. Topics include: Probiotic pickles, pressure canning, preserving fruits, berries and vegetables. and how to start a cottage food business. Check out event details on the flyers below and sign up here: bit.ly/Kodiak_Extension_2023.
Where you can find organic gardening tips, fun recipes and more:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.