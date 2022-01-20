Haroldean Nancy (Tootie) Anderson, passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2021. She was surrounded by love and loved ones. Haroldean was 91 years old.
Tootie was born on September 6, 1930, in Chignik, Alaska. Her parents were Gustav and Alice Skonberg of Chignik Bay. Tootie was the eighth in a family that later grew to 15. Life in Chignik Bay was not easy, but this family worked hard and worked together.
A fishing job brought Laurence Anderson to Chignik where he spotted Tootie and fell madly in love. They later married in Kodiak on October 25, 1956. Together they raised nine children and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past October if Laurence had not passed in May. Tootie was the ying to Laurence’s yang. He had the funny stories, but Tootie was great at one-liners. She was very quick witted and had great comebacks. Although she wasn’t as expressive as Laurence, her love for him was as deep as his for her.
With nine kids, Tootie was at the top of her game in the kitchen. When unexpected guests or family members showed up, they always had a place at the table. We (the kids) didn’t know where the food would come from, but Mom always made them welcome and always was prepared. Mom was also the disciplinarian, and we all knew it. If she said, “Wait until your dad gets home,” we relaxed, knowing the punishment would not be near as severe. Although she loved us, Labor Day was a favorite holiday as we would soon be returning to school.
Tootie was also a jokester and loved to laugh and have a good time. She loved having her grandchildren around and watched some of them. Her newest loves were the great-grandchildren. Even though she couldn’t interact as much in her waning years, she loved seeing them and always welcomed them.
She is now reunited with her love and one can only imagine the joy. Dancing to a polka or maybe taking a ride “out the road.” Tootie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will surely be missed. Tootie is survived by her sons and daughters: Gerald (Brenda), David (Sherry), Clifford, Alice Soto (Emilio), Renee (Michael), Darlene Wiersum (Joel), Doreen (John), and Darnell Booth (Dale).
She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, Brian, Nicole, Cliff, Steven, Juan, Doreen, Melissa, Curtis, Robby, Ronny, Joel, Maxx, Jimmy, Syrena, Michelle, Mia, Tessa, Austin, Ethan, and Owen.
13 great grandchildren, Isabel, Sammy, Alexandria, Junior, Rohyn, Lucas, Nathan, Kyler, Bella, Adelyn, Bristol, Liam, and Amara Mae.
Her siblings, Guy, Benny, Meta, and Bertha.
She is preceded in death by her husband Laurence James Anderson, Sr., her son Laurence James Anderson, Jr., granddaughter, Jessica, parents Gustav and Alice Skonberg and siblings Ralph, James, Daniel, William, Roy, twin brother Harold, Andrew, Art, Alva, and Rosie.
