Johnny Walker

Courtesy of Johnny Walker

Fletcher Foreman, 6-year-old graduate of KBM’s Bushcraft program, rides his trusty horse,King, to his first day of school at East ElementaryKodiak Baptist Mission director,Johnny Walker, is at his side.

Campers at the Kodiak Baptist Mission’s recent bushcraft weekend on Woody Island discovered that you can start a fire in pouring rain. Fire-starters used flint to get the flames going.

Building a fire was one of several skills that the outdoor novices learned at the camp. David Mead and national champion Art Farnsley also taught campers the skills of bow-making and tomahawk-throwing, respectively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.