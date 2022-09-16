Campers at the Kodiak Baptist Mission’s recent bushcraft weekend on Woody Island discovered that you can start a fire in pouring rain. Fire-starters used flint to get the flames going.
Building a fire was one of several skills that the outdoor novices learned at the camp. David Mead and national champion Art Farnsley also taught campers the skills of bow-making and tomahawk-throwing, respectively.
Kelli Foreman, assistant director of the KBM, said campers learned that it’s possible to make a cobbler over a campfire without getting it contaminated with flakes of charred wood. Kelli and Stephen Foreman’s son, Grayson, proved that the elements need not interfere with preparing desserts in inclement weather. He won first prize at the local State Fair for his peach cobbler, baked over the campfire on Woody Island.
Walker and Foreman spoke to the local Rotary clubs about the exciting weekend.
Christian artist Daniel Bishop, from Kentucky, played the fiddle for kids at supper time, Walker said. The 70 people who attended the retreat ranged in age from 12 to 30, Walker said, and camp cooks made over 600 meals during the weekend, Foreman said.
Campers got their spiritual nourishment at a church service where Walker preached the sermon for the group on Sunday right after breakfast. Walker said that, in spite of foul weather, the adults and kids at the bushcraft retreat had a great time.
“Kodiak Island needs more family activities like this,” he said.
Foreman said that the bushcraft retreat “facilitated growth and change amongst the kids that came” and events like these make the community a better place.
Walker said bushcraft is “a wholesome outdoor activity that gets (campers) away from the television and back into nature.”
The principles taught at bushcraft camp are a vital part of the Mission’s Farm Club, which Foreman oversees. The farm that the Mission operates is not a hobby farm, said Foreman, but a productive one.
The kids grow produce that is sold at the farmer’s market and organize a petting zoo at the local fair. The kids also help with the sale of ice cream and cheese made from goats’ milk at the Mission.
“All of that money goes to funding the ministry,” which provides programs such as the Mission Preschool and summer camp, said Foreman. “The Mission program is teaching kids to be active participants.” Added Walker: “It’s a wonderful ministry.”
The Foremans’ six-year-old son, Fletcher, who is active in the program, showed his dedication to the Farm Club principles by riding his horse to school.
Walker and Foreman noted that the farm programs fit in well with the Mission’s purpose of bringing Christ to all who participate. Foreman said that the Mission teaches students to be passionate about doing good and the Mission’s “passion is Jesus.”
Walker said that the Bible is a “fabric of agriculture. Most of the parables that Jesus gave were around agriculture.”
The Mission’s agricultural programs have caught the eye of the National Geographic Series “Yukon Vet,” which features Dr. Michelle Oakley. Walker noted that National Geographic camera crews have photographed Mission activities on several occasions. The Mission footage will air March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.