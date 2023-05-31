Crab Fest in Kodiak is 65 years old, and while its name, events and booths have changed, it is still celebrated.
It started with the great king crab fishery in the ’60s and ’70s, which is a memory of the past much like the great Alaskan gold rush era. But like the gold rush changed the face of Alaska, the king crab fishery has changed our community forever: we still have crab fishermen and women, we still have the processing power, and we still have Crab Fest.
We also still have crappy weather for Crab Fest, which puts crabby expressions on a lot of people’s faces. After all, Crab Fest is held on Memorial Day weekend and that is supposed to mark the beginning of summer and the joy of outdoor activities.
In a fishing community, summer also brings with it the hope for a good season, and while the king and snow crab fisheries in the Bering Sea are closed this year, there are still thousands of people hoping for a piece of the amazing seafood resources hidden beneath the surface of that great gray expanse of wet.
Not everyone at Crab Fest is crabby; there are many Kodiakans smiling and enjoying the opportunity to socialize. Perhaps this is one of the super powers of this community: to persist and to focus on the positive; to dance in the rain instead of waiting and complaining until the rain stops.
We are a fishing community, and fishermen and women are hardy people. In fishing, work is a lifestyle. You can’t drop work at 4:30 and go home; you live in your job until the season is over. If the thought of an office or customer care position is not attractive for you, fishing holds the promise of making a decent summer income without ever being in an office and gazing out of the window wishing you were free to go wherever.
Granted, on a boat you are even less free to go, but somehow it feels different when the sea wind and the stink of the engine blow around your nose.
Did you know that according to an entirely unreliable internet site 85% of people dislike their jobs? The actual percentage is not relevant, but I do believe that the difficulty most employers are facing now when trying to fill open positions is related to the fact that people do not like their jobs, and especially young people do not feel empowered and supported in who they are.
In addition, in almost every sector compensation has lagged far behind inflation so that today’s income is effectively much less than, for example, 20 years ago. This brings me from crabby to FISH: Fish is a business model I just read about, which helps businesses change the atmosphere in the workplace, making work more attractive to those who feel that negativity is making it hard to feel good about their role in the workplace.
There are four thoughts in the FISH concept about how every employer and employee — and actually everyone everywhere — can make a change, be a change: The first is to be there. Sounds obvious, but apart from dragging your physical existence to the job site it means to be fully, emotionally present for others.
It means perceiving your co-workers and knowing how they are feeling, being available to others without overstepping their privacy. This is a message of respect.
The second is play. It encourages people to bring their creativity to work and use it. The third are small acts of kindness; looking for those little things that will make someone’s day. This may be asking a co-worker if they would also like a coffee when you are getting one, seeing something they need or forgot and having it ready for them, giving a compliment if appropriate and not creepy, or cleaning a common area for everyone’s benefit. It’s about doing something for someone else, not because you reap a benefit, but because that is who you want to be.
This goes along with the last, which is to choose your attitude, and reflect on and take responsibility for your own reactions and behaviors, especially when things are not going so well.
None of those things are new or too surprising. When people are nice to each other it improves everyone’s day. What we often forget is that it is a choice we make.
Once we get used to life being hard, when we are feeling upset or unhappy about something, it is easy to grasp these hard circumstances and confirm that we can not be positive, that life is to blame for one’s unhappiness and that we do not have the luck or the right to feel positive.
Our brains are predisposed to work on the negative emotions and impressions, because it may be a lifesaver to learn from a negative experience. Think about it this way: If you walk through the jungle and hear a rustling in the bushes next to you, you can either assume it is a tiger and get out of the way, or you can assume it is just a small bird and pay no heed.
If it was a small bird and you assumed it was a tiger, you caused yourself some anxiety for nothing, but that seems preferable to the situation where you assumed it was a small bird, did not get out of the way and let the tiger get you. This is why our brains are predisposed to pay more attention to and remember those negatives.
However, we need to force ourselves to pay as much or more attention to the positive feedback life has in store. Our brains can forget how to be happy unless we practice. In psychology, this is an often-used method along with other things: looking for and paying attention to things that are positive. Making a list, thinking about something happy just before sleep, and doing something we enjoy every day. These are ways to look for the joy in every day and when we find it, adding a little more of it to the recipe of daily life. If we always keep the drapes closed, the sunlight cannot come in.
For some, Kodiak Crab Fest is one of those positive things to look forward to. The events cover an amazing array of interests, from kids’ entertainment like those cool beach balls that you can go inside of and the sawdust pile where you can find money, to adult games like chess, arm wrestling and foot, bike and survival suit swimming races.
The festivities would not be complete without food and music, not to mention dancing, which as one smart person put it is “a shortcut to happiness.” The weather may still be crappy, there may still not be any crab, and life may be throwing other hardships our way, but whether to embrace positivity is still our choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.