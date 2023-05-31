Crab Fest in Kodiak is 65 years old, and while its name, events and booths have changed, it is still celebrated.

It started with the great king crab fishery in the ’60s and ’70s, which is a memory of the past much like the great Alaskan gold rush era. But like the gold rush changed the face of Alaska, the king crab fishery has changed our community forever: we still have crab fishermen and women, we still have the processing power, and we still have Crab Fest.

