Paul Harmon
Paul Robert Harmon was born on Woody Island, Alaska, on March 9, 1941, to Raymond Royal Harmon Sr. and Anastasia “Nettie” (Fadaoff).
A Native son to the island, he spent his childhood hunting and fishing with his brothers and helping to provide for his family. After leaving school and commercial fishing in the Kodiak area, he joined the military. Paul served our country in the Army, Navy and Alaska National Guard.
During his time in the service, he married Pearl (Baptista) and had daughters Paula and Pamela. After leaving the National Guard, he and Pearl worked in the fishing industry in Kodiak until their divorce and his move to Washington State.
Throughout the 1970s, he worked several careers between Kodiak, Grays Harbor County, and the Seattle area. It was during this time he married Lonna (O’Breen) and her two children, Shelly and Georgie.
Having attended welding school, he was a versatile employee, as commercial fisherman, welder, mill worker and woodsman. He was a talented man who also enjoyed model ship building. Eventually, Paul settled in the Amanda Park area where his mother and stepfather, Ernie Hartle, along with a few of his brothers were.
By the beginning of the 1980s, Paul and Lonna had divorced, and he spent some time working in the Seattle area again. He married Doreen “Dory” and made his way back to Grays Harbor County. He and Dory divorced in the mid-80s and he moved to his brother, Jim Hartle’s, property north of Amanda Park. He spent the next 20 years in the shake industry, primarily for Jim and Darrell Turner’s mill.
Paul chose sobriety in the last 30 years of his life and survived a serious battle with cancer. He looked forward to hunting season every year, usually spent with his brother, Maurice, until it became to difficult. He spent his retirement days helping maintain the property and collecting firewood with his brother, Jim, and Jody Turner.
On December 4, 2022, Paul passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother Jim Hartle, sisters Lee Castillo and Rayna Whetham, sister-in-law Cindy Harmon, Jody Turner, daughters Pamela (Eddie Yasay), Paula (Stan Burr), stepchildren Shelly (Elmer Metcalf) and George Arthur (Marlys), grandchildren Ikaika, Paleku, Chasidy, Nalu, Nessa and Ana, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be cherished always.
No service is planned at this time.
