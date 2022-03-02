The beautiful bouquet of flowers from Valentine’s Day, the celebration of love and romance, is starting to wilt on my kitchen table. Exactly 10 days after Valentine’s Day, Russia has invaded the Ukraine. After a peaceful 80 years, there is a war on European turf. Today’s paper reports that the U.S. Defense Department just sent 7,000 troops to position in Europe. Meanwhile, the fighting has begun.
Fighting is common among animals, including marine creatures, which are the focus of my attention. There are fights over mates in numerous species: Sea lion males will fight over the right to mate until the losers carry deep and bloody scars and have to retreat into isolation or the company of bachelor groups. Birds will chase away a male that approaches their chosen female, and snow crab males use their pincers to drive out competitors. In fact, many animals have evolved an impressive arsenal of weapons for this purpose. Think of the antlers of many deer and their relatives, the impressive tusks of walrus, or the claws and armor of crabs and lobsters.
Fights can also be over food resources, shelter or territory. Now that spring is approaching, I occasionally see a family exploring the numerous fascinating tide pools on Kodiak beaches. At this time of year, young hermit crabs are to be found in tidepools. As long as they are tiny, there are a lot of small snail shells of the common littorina snails for them to find and move into. When the new crop of little hermits gets bigger and they all need bigger shells, there is a lot of competition because bigger shells are less common. Fighting over snail shells is common in hermit crabs, and survival depends on which crab succeeds in outcompeting its peers for the best protective shells.
A fascinating example of fighting fish is the group of the mudskippers. Seriously, if you are bored and looking for some entertainment from nature itself, check out the pictures and videos of mudskippers on the web. These are fish that are not content to stay in the water but like to populate mud flats, which are rich in tiny organisms and algae — food for the mudskippers. They look utterly adorable with their frog-like faces and big, globular eyes on top of their head. While crawling and rolling around in the mud it is not easy to capture the adoring look of a female, so the males often take to acrobatic displays. Using their pectoral fins, they leap up into the air, sometimes managing a full flip. Some species have impressive dorsal fins that they can suddenly raise up like a sail. This may be to get the attention of the opposite gender or to scare and impress another suitor.
I also saw a video about a fish called a jawfish that lives in burrows and uses little pebbles to build a wall around its front entrance. If another jawfish builds a burrow nearby, the two neighbors will start to steal pebbles away from each other. This goes on until they get so irate with each other that they start to fight and one invades the other’s burrow to drive it out. In the video, the speaker talked about fish warfare, but I don’t think the term fits.
One important difference between a conflict between neighbors and a war is that in war the enemy is usually anonymous. In fact, there is a lot of propaganda meant to create a chasm between the people of the two opposing groups. This us-and-them mentality supports a feeling of righteousness, and is used to legalize behaviors that would normally be considered crimes. In war the rules change.
Humans and chimpanzees are the only animals that engage in premeditated war maneuvers over territorial conflicts. In other animals, even though it is common practice to hunt in groups and the hunting techniques are often quite refined, there is always a feeding frenzy to climax the aggression. An individual invading the territory of a group of animals also risks being killed. This is true in many hive-living insects, in some birds (magpies) and even sea anemones. But two entire groups going to war with each other is a concept that apparently takes a higher developed and more complex brain like our own.
If we had big globular eyes on top of our big brainboxes and sometimes leaped out of the mud to see what is going on around us like the mudskippers do, perhaps then we would see that people on both sides of a border are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, husbands, wives and friends. Perhaps we would even listen to those elders, who were alive during World War II and who are now in their 90 and remember the suffering of the last war.
Amidst a worldwide pandemic, an emerging war and increasing tensions around racial injustice, all we can do is carry on. But as the mask mandates are starting to lift, perhaps we can look each other into the face again and remember that all the people around us are someone’s mothers, fathers and children. If you were to meet them, you might get surprised at their stories and how interesting people are, especially if they are different. As a high school student, I came to the U.S. in a program designed to improve world understanding and communication between countries. Have we forgotten the ultimate importance of peace, love, understanding and how to get along with each other? It is an amazing world with amazing people, if we take the chance to get along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.