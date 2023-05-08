If you aren’t sure what to plant this year, or you’re new to gardening in Kodiak, today’s column is for you.
We'll begin with raised beds because raised beds are THE way to grow. By raised beds, I am referring to hilled-up soil as well as boxed-in soil. Raised beds (boxes filled with soil) set you up for success better than in-ground gardening.
What are the benefits of raised beds?
• Provide a manageable way to garden in small spaces intensively.
• Reduces soil compaction and plant damage: Especially from foot traffic. Think children and pets. The idea is to walk on the PATHS, not on the soil.
• Allow for a longer growing season: They warm up more quickly in the spring (assuming you prepare your soil with lots of organic material). This allows for a longer growing season and better growing conditions. And if you’re building raised bed frames with wood, it’s much easier to attach hoops for covering with plastic and other protective materials.
• Means less weeding and maintenance: Once the soil in a raised bed has settled in and stabilized, compaction is almost non-existent so the need for seasonal deep digging or tilling is nil.
• Provide better drainage: A well-prepared raised bed allows the soil to drain better than in an in-ground garden. In Kodiak, our native soil is known as “butter clay”: Low pH, sticky, mostly volcanic-based, drains poorly and lacks organics. (Healthy soil contains 5 to 10 percent organic matter).
Yet when you fill a raised bed with compost, mulch, old manure, seaweed and so on, you’re able to grow crops that would otherwise not fare well.
• Allows for more spaces to grow: Flat land is at a premium on The Rock. Raised beds can be built on slopes as terraced gardens, on parking lots and gravel pads.
• Make is easier to manage water, mulch and soil amendments. They can be more carefully controlled, which means less waste.
• Finally, raised beds provide easier access for aging gardeners and folks with disabilities. Raised beds, at the proper height, can improve access for wheelchairs, or for gardeners who have a hard time bending over.
All these good things allow for more intensive spacing between plants, which means more food on the table.
Feeling behind?
It's been a cool spring thus far, and the weather pattern can change quickly. Suddenly it's summer! But if you haven’t built your raised beds yet, here’s a quick and dirty way to get ready: Build a box. Aim for 12 inches deep and not wider than four feet so one can reach in from the side and not have to bend over too far or step on the soil. Now fill it 3/4 full with chunky stuff such as kitchen scraps, some local soil, well-rotted manure, broccoli stems, seaweed, vacuum cleaner lint, guinea pig cage bedding, coffee grounds… you get the idea.
Then top it off with good soil and compost, and plant.
What veggies grow well in Kodiak?
After this spring, I feel like we could all use some “easy wins” in our lives. Especially when our “wins” are tasty, delicious and good for our bodies and our families!
To help us fill our plates with more vegetable wins here’s my Top 14 list of vegetables ideally suited for Kodiak. And if you have a greenhouse or hoop house you can cast your net even wider and include cucumbers, summer squash, peppers and tomatoes.
1. Kale: You can’t go wrong with kale. Our cool climate produces sweet, tender leaves, unlike the tough, stringy (boil-it-to-death) kale grown in hot climates.
2. Broccoli: All varieties love Kodiak.
3. Carrots: All shapes and colors do well here.
4. Potatoes: Be sure they are certified seed potatoes. You have your choice of color and shape (gold, blue, white, red, fingerling, giant, regular), storage quality and timing (early, late, mid-season). Also check for resistance to scab.
5. Swiss chard: A 1915 seed catalogue said: “Swiss chard produces more food for the table than almost any other vegetable and it also requires less care; it yields a constant crop from July to winter.”
6. Onions: It’s all about day length. Long day onions (the kinds that store well and make you cry) are more dependable and cold-hardy than short-day onions such as Vidalia and Walla Walla Sweets.
7. Lettuce: All lettuces adore cool weather. Mix up your own blends and grow gourmet, cut-and-come-again salad greens.
8. Spinach: To grow a continuous crop of spinach, sow seeds every couple of weeks. Smooth leaf varieties are easier to clean.
9. Radishes: Every variety is a winner, raw or cooked.
10. Peas: For a reliable crop, stick with snap peas and snow peas, not shelling peas.
11. Garlic: The hard-neck varieties are more cold-hardy, produce larger cloves and have a lot more flavor than the soft-neck kinds. Plant in the fall for next season’s harvest.
12. Mustard greens and Asian greens: All types thrive here. One of my favorites: Wrinkled Crinkled Cress.
13. Turnips: Hakurei turnips are so sweet you can eat them raw…
14. Beets: Beets require light, slightly sweet soil and plenty of sun. A few favorites: Bull’s Blood, Red Ace, Detroit Red, Chioggia (striped).
So there you have it. I hope this helps. Remember, you don’t have to get it perfect. You just have to get it going.
Until next week, thanks to everyone who participated in the KMXT annual plant sale.
Marion's Kodiak garden calendar
• Begin hardening-off seedlings before transplanting them outside. Transplant on a cloudy day.
• Celebrate spring bulbs!
• Planting carrots? Clear beds of rocks!
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
