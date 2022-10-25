Fungus

Courtesy of NED ROZELL

Engineer Robbin Garber Slaght holds prototype insulation panels made of wood fiber held together by a fungus species. 

One of the downsides of the oil-based materials that keep us warm is that they spew a lot of carbon into the atmosphere when they are made. And those blue and pink sheets of foam insulation never die, often polluting the land and floating on our waterways when we are done with them.

A few Alaska researchers are working to create insulation that removes carbon from the atmosphere and stores it for the life of a building and beyond. When a structure is at the end of its life, the insulation between the walls makes a fine soil.

