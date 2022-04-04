April is National Garden Month. It's the month when spring springs and signals us to go outside and check on emerging primroses, start a few seeds, and shake off winter.
If you're like me, I love dusting off my garden dreams that I've held onto for months and start putting my garden plan into motion
But one thing I like to remind gardeners is to watch out for the “gardening dip.”
You've never heard of the “gardening dip”?
I borrowed the idea from Seth Godin’s book, "The Dip." It’s that weird “middle zone” of your garden’s life. Think of it as your garden’s midlife crisis.
Now you may be wondering…
“Why fret about the ‘middle’ of my garden’s life when I haven’t even planted a single seed yet?”
Because the “gardening dip” is one of the main reasons why most gardeners (or garden wannabees) quit before they harvest lettuce or enjoy a pansy.
Most of us set really high expectations for ourselves and our gardens at the start of the season. (Thank you seed catalogs and Pinterest). But at some point during the season, things might not go according to plan. Usually right in the middle of the season.
For example:
• Transplanted seedlings might flop over in the wind...
• The neighbor's dog might post-hole through your raised beds..
• Cutworms might fell your broccoli "trees"...
• Aphids erupt in your hoophouse...
• Weeds seem to appear overnight...
And if your mind isn’t prepared to handle the “gardening dip,” it can be really hard NOT to give up!
That's because the “dip” is a weird limbo zone where you’re trying to keep yourself motivated.
And simple garden chores can make each day feel like an uphill battle...
Rest easy. The dip is 100 percent normal! Every experienced gardener goes through it.
The “dip” is that valley between the beginner’s excitement and the satisfaction of the fruits and flowers of your harvest. Right now, you probably have a lot of that beginner’s excitement.
You might hear yourself saying things like…
“I can’t wait to try growing purple kale this year!”
“This is the year where I’ll finally try composting!”
“I really want to make a habit of checking my garden for pests every week.”
No matter what goals you have, here’s the real question you may want to ask yourself…
What will you do when your garden doesn’t meet your expectations?
Maybe you have a tendency to bite off more than you can chew? I get it.
But if your plan is to…
Work harder, work longer hours, or try to outsmart Mother Nature, you will probably start to feel down, frustrated, tired, or unsatisfied with your garden.
Then you'll be stuck in the “gardening dip.”
If you’ve read "The Dip," you know there IS a way to get through it. And so, when you go in with the right mindset and plan, your “gardening dip” becomes…
An opportunity to try new things and experiment without guilt, anger or fear
A place where you can make more progress on your gardening goals
A chance to learn more about gardening in one season than some learn in a lifetime
The key to making it through the “gardening dip” is working on the most important tool you have… your mind!
It’s the secret that successful gardeners (fishermen, entrepreneurs, parents, inventors, artists) know that allows them to make it through their “dip” and into the promised land of a bountiful "harvest."
Here are a few things to help you move through The Dip:
• Practice visualizations
• Courageously dive into why you want to garden
• Practice thinking like a plant, and what they need, not what you THINK they need...
• Consider letting go of a "Me Against Them" mentality by being open to working with Nature
A simple mindset shift can ensure garden success...
Meanwhile, try planting a few seeds this week. Trying something you've never grown before.
Need inspiration? Here is a list of easy-to-grow vegetables, veggies that do well in our temperate rainforest climate. I'll follow later with similar lists for herbs and flowers.
Kale — No veggie garden, smoothie, or life, should be without it
Carrots — Sow direct outside; small varieties for tough soils
Snap peas — Also good for small gardens and containers
Lettuce — Leaf varieties are hardier; slugs are not as attracted to red lettuces
Potatoes — Short on space? Grow in containers
Onion (green and bulb) — Grow from seeds or sets
Cabbage — All varieties; space hogs, though
Spinach — Sow a new crop every 2 weeks
Broccoli — Most all varieties love cool climates
Mustard greens and cress — Nutritional must-haves
Asian greens — Chinese cabbage, bok choy, mizuna, all of them
Broad (fava) beans — The northern lima bean
Beets — All varieties. Remember, roots and tops are edible
Radish — Raw or cooked; rediscover the radish.
Brussels sprouts — Best eaten after a frost.
Leeks — Also sweetened by frost.
Rhubarb — You know, the vegetable that’s really a fruit.
Turnips — My fave is Hakurei (sweet, white, eat them like an apple)
Swiss chard — Adds color and texture to your garden and meals.
NOTE: For greenhouses and hoophouses — Summer squash, cucumbers, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, bush beans and pole beans, such as Copra.
If there’s a veggie that belongs on the list, please let me know.
WANTED: Seedlings, cuttings, hand tools
The Annual Plant Sale is set for Saturday, May 7. Starts at 12 noon. 1223 W Kouskov St. Meanwhile, we need stuff to sell!
NEEDED: Seedlings (veggie, herbs and flowers), perennials, and cuttings from shrubs such as currants and gooseberries. We also need (NEW!) gardening books and hand tools. For more information, contact Pam Foreman at KMXT: 907-486-3181 or Marion at 907-539- 5009. Thank you!
Kodiak is promptly feature in my YouTube channel, It's Never Too Late. "Kodiak lifestyle" and gardening videos at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net. It's a good email if you'd like to be on my garden mailing list.
