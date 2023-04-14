Luke 24:13-17a: “Now that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem. They were talking with each other about everything that had happened. As they talked and discussed these things with each other, Jesus himself came up and walked along with them; but they were kept from recognizing him. He asked them, ‘What are you discussing together as you walk along?’”
The road to Emmaus. It’s just a short passage of Scripture found between the Resurrection and the Ascension.
“Warning – objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.”
The warning is just that; the distance is less than you think!
Mortality, immortality. Lessons learned; lessons learned too late. Have you heard this saying before? “A business which takes no regular inventory usually goes broke.”
So, picture this; I’m sitting in my truck, waiting. I’m reading this passage from Luke. In front of me is the large windshield to see what’s potentially in front of me (where I’m going), while at the same time I can see what’s directly behind me (where I’ve been) while looking in my rearview mirror.
In this position I can see both directions at once.
Now on either side of me I have side mirrors that add a great deal to my perspective regarding my surroundings. There in my right-hand mirror is the warning of things being closer than they appear.
Naturally, as in most things, what we think and what we believe have to do with our perspective.
“Objects seen in the passenger mirror are skewed.”
The distortion is caused by the convex (bowed in the middle), in the center and curves back to the sides.
The driver’s left-hand side mirror is flat, not bowed like the right-hand mirror.
So, what’s the point of a rearview mirror, you ask?
In both the physical and spiritual worlds, “It’s an adjustable, reflective device.” We can’t change the past, but it can be a useful tool.
Have you heard this saying before? “There’s a reason your windshield is so large, and your rearview mirror is so small. Where you’re going is far more important than where you’ve been.” I like this quote, but it doesn’t always fit. Of course, speaking for myself, my hindsight is often 20/20.
I admit I like the quote, but of course I also like these quotes, “Context, context, context,” and “Context versus content.” (The content of a conversation is what we talk about. The context of a conversation is how we talk about it).
Basically, perspective is the point: Continuing with Luke 24:19, this moment in review for those two is going to hurt.
“‘About Jesus of Nazareth,’ they replied. “He was a prophet, powerful in word and deed before God and all the people. The chief priests and our rulers handed Him over to be sentenced to death, and they crucified Him; but we had hoped that He was the one who was going to redeem Israel.’”
Imagine sitting in their vehicle of time seeing the past and present at the same time. Verse 30 says: “When He was at the table with them, He took bread, gave thanks, and they recognized Him, and He disappeared from their sight.”
In the TV Show NCIS, Gibbs is known for sharing a slap to the back of the head. “A slap to the face would be humiliating, a slap to the back of the head is a wakeup call.” (enter head slap)
“But ‘we had hoped’ that He was the one.”
I can only imagine how painful that private rearview mirror moment was for those two when they reflected back on those moments on the road to Emmaus (verses 25 - 27). “He said to them, ‘How foolish you are, and how slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Did not the Christ have to suffer these things and then enter His glory?’ And beginning with Moses and all the prophets, He explained to them what was said in all the Scriptures concerning Himself.”
For some, a slap to the back of the head is a gentle gesture of endearment while still a wake-up call. For others, like me, it takes a love tap with a 2 x 4! Which in truth is often part of my prayers, “Lord, is there any way I can learn this without the 2x4?”
How are we doing on our road to Emmaus? There’s 40 days between the Day of Crucifixion and the Day of Ascension. For me, personally, I often wonder why those 40 days seem less important than the 40 days of Lent.
May each of us be blessed in our walk of faith.
