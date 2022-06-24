For those who are absent from their homes for a long period of time, local people and their stories can be like landmarks that point to the place where they belong.
Due to medical reasons, my wife, Kathy, and I have been absent from our Kodiak home for nearly a month. Staying in Anchorage, we gravitate toward anything that reminds us of Kodiak. Thus, I was in my glory when I attended the Koniag shareholders and friends picnic at Kincaid Park (See last Friday’s Tapestry.). When I saw the latest Jurassic Park movie the other day, I was thrilled at the opening scene, which showed Kodiak fisherman Todd Hiner’s old boat, the Saga, fishing in the Bering Sea.
While Kathy was in Providence Hospital, she was visited by Hospital Chaplain Dr. Patricia Ray, a missionary with the American Baptist Church. Ray has been with Providence for 12 years. Through her work with the ABC and Providence, Ray has made contacts in Kodiak. She recalled when the late Rev. Evan Jones was the president of the ABC Alaska conference and came to Anchorage for meetings. She also has met Deacon Innocent Philo, chaplain of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
What really caught my attention was Ray’s relationship with the late Joyce and Norman Smith, pastors with the American Baptist Church, missionaries to the villages of Ouzinkie and Larsen Bay, and founders of Camp Woody Bible Camp, which continues to this day.
Ray met the Smiths when they came to Anchorage to attend ABC state conventions. The Smiths were involved in unique missions, Ray said. She was intrigued by their reports on their work.
“Joyce was very approachable,” said Ray. The Smiths poured their hearts and souls into Camp Woody. When it celebrated its 50th anniversary in August of 2006 Joyce was the keynote speaker for the event. People from all over the country came to testify how a week of Bible studies, campfire sessions and outdoor games changed their lives.
The Smiths felt God’s calling to Alaska many years before while Norman was a student at Baptist Divinity School in Berkeley (today it’s called the American Baptist Seminary of the West.)
One summer Norman went to Kodiak to help rebuild the mission boat, the Evangel. Joyce stayed behind to run the Volunteers for America Camp. She loved working in youth camps. The next summer, when Norm went back to Kodiak to continue his work on the Evangel, Joyce and their kids joined him.
The Smiths moved to Kodiak Island permanently in 1952, settling in Ouzinkie. They lived in Baker Cottage, a large, three-story house at the edge of the forest. It had served as a children’s home operated by the American Baptist Church.
Norman took the Evangel around the island, stopping at villages to teach people about God and the Bible. In 1952, when the American Baptist Church closed down the children’s home in Ouzinkie, the Smiths moved to the village of Larsen Bay to do mission work.
During their stay at Larsen Bay Joyce felt that God was calling her to become a community health practitioner. She learned a great deal about that work from reading nursing books and attending classes.
Joyce visited shut-ins in Larsen Bay every week. She eventually became a public health nurse. At first Joyce didn’t think she was physically able to become a nurse. But she proved herself wrong. She held that post for 35 years. After retirement, she continued to visit older patients.
In 1958, the Smiths returned to the Baker Cottage in Ouzinkie, making some major changes. They transformed part of the lower level into a chapel for church services and Sunday School classes.
Joyce converted a large room on the third floor into a classroom, intending to use it as a kindergarten school for her own children. However, the neighbor kids started showing up, so she was Ouzinkie’s kindergarten teacher. She held that position for 42 years.
The Smiths became involved in summer Bible camps in the summer of 1953, when, along with church people in Kodiak, they sponsored a camp at Abercrombie. There were no suitable buildings to shelter the kids, so they had to sleep in tents.
The following summer the interchurch group (which later became the Kodiak Christian Retreat Center) used the military facilities on Long Island for the camp.
In the spring of 1956, Joyce and her fellow workers prepared to return to Long Island to set up for summer camp, but were told that the land was not available to them. At the time the military was trying to dispose of holdings from Kodiak Island to the Aleutian chain. It decided to lease out Long Island to a rancher.
It was a low blow for Joyce and other volunteers, who had put much time into planning programs, acquiring a staff and buying supplies from Seattle.
As Joyce put it, somewhat of a miracle happened. The very program that kept them off Long Island made land available on Woody, where, at the beginning of World War II, the ABC land and buildings were turned over to the military. However, now the government was returning the land and buildings to the ABC, which gave its approval for a Bible camp to be established on the island.
Within two weeks, volunteers from the Kodiak Baptist Mission and the Community Baptist Church transformed the military buildings into a working camp. It was the very beginning of a Bible retreat center that affectionately became known as Camp Woody.
“We started camp, just as we had planned,” Joyce said. That too was somewhat of a miracle. And the Woody Island “miracle” continues. For years it was under the jurisdiction of the Kodiak Christian Retreat Center, but recently much of the camp and land has been conveyed to the ABC.
In October 1996, as Norm Smith brought mail into the post office in Ouzinkie, he collapsed from a heart attack. He died within minutes. At 78, Joyce had to decide how she could best minister without her husband. She was certain of one thing: She would remain in Ouzinkie. The villagers were her people. They claimed the Smiths as their own.
A year later the American Baptist Church ordained Joyce as a minister. That same year Joyce was bestowed with another honor: the Ouzinkie Tribal Council named her an honorary member of the Tribe.
“I was overwhelmed,” Joyce reflected.
After teaching just about everyone in the village, Joyce retired as kindergarten teacher in May of 2000. Teachers in the Ouzinkie school took note of the fact that, by the time children finished Joyce’s class, many were reading at a second-grade level.
The Ouzinkie school administrator asked Joyce to teach reading to kindergarten children in the fall of 2001. Shortly after the 9/11 tragedy, Joyce was given another task. Would she teach patriotic music to students in K-5? She did, and the kids performed at a special program in honor of Ouzinkie veterans on Veterans Day. Ouzinkie had more veterans per capita than any place in the state.
As the children, under Joyce’s direction, sang “God Bless America,” the veterans had tears in their eyes. After taking a fall in 2002, it looked like Joyce would spend the rest of her days in hospitals outside of Alaska. Her spinal cord had been bruised. It takes a long time for someone to recover from that kind of injury. She stayed in Oregon with her daughter while she went through therapy.
The surgeon who operated on her neck and supervised her after her paralysis told Joyce’s children he didn’t think she would be able to come back to Alaska. She was determined she was going to get well so she could go back to her home in Ouzinkie.
“Through God’s help and the prayers of many people, I’m here in Ouzinkie,” she said. Joyce believed there was a Divine purpose for her return.
In 2006 Joyce was the keynote speaker at the Camp Woody celebration. Like a farmer surveying his fields, Joyce contentedly looked at the surroundings, which were evidence of answered prayer. Within a month after the reunion, Joyce died where she prayed and hoped she would — in her Ouzinkie home.
Joyce Smith, this faithful, patient seed sower and dreamer, was honored at memorial services in Ouzinkie and Kodiak. The Smiths’ beloved Camp Woody continues to be a Christian inspirational camp where kids get to know the God who created them. It also is host to elementary students in the spring and a women’s conference in late summer.
Questa Harper, who along with her husband, Ty, is a caretaker at Camp Woody, said that there are two benches located in an elevated worship area dedicated to the memory of Camp Woody’s founders — Rev. Norman and Rev. Joyce Smith. Once the weary climbers find rest on those benches, they will be reminded of the faith, determination and hard work that went into making Camp Woody the highlight of the summer for many young campers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.