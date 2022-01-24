Doreen Charlaine Williams “Deeny”
She was loved. She will be missed.
Doreen Charlaine Williams, “Deeny”, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021. Deeny was born March 29th, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. Though her time in Maryland was short, she honored her birthplace by being a loyal Baltimore football fan, rarely missing a game and fondly referred to the team as, “my Ravens.”
Deeny’s parents moved the family to Washington state a few years after her birth. This early move very well may have sparked a lifelong love of travel and adventure. Her school years were spent in Cle Elum and Lake Stevens. Deeny had many fond memories of growing up in a small town and on a farm. She told of working and playing hard with her siblings, paper routes, love for animals and special pets, the kind community members, taking a dime to go to a movie and buying two-for-a-penny candy. A highlight of her youth was barrel racing at the Ellensburg Rodeo. She had a great affection for this area and always thought of it as “home”.
Deeny graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1962. While attending, she met and married Marvin Bartleson. They were together for close to 20 years and blessed with five children. Deeny’s love language was food, specifically cooking and serving others. She learned at a young age how to garden and preserve fruits and vegetables. She became a homemaker and worked the majority of her life in the hospitality industry with a special knack for food service. She was well educated in fine wines and dining, but was happiest when serving someone their favorite home-cooked comfort food.
In 1988 she married her match, Wayne Williams. They traveled the road system of Alaska extensively before eventually making a home in Libby, MT. They continued to enjoy road trips in Montana especially the Silver Butte area. After Wayne’s passing, Deeny continued to travel often with her parents and other family members.
Deeny traveled much of Europe, South America and North America including several trips in the Caribbean. She took great pride in cruising the Amazon River with her parents, traveling via the London Tube by herself and driving the Alcan Highway to Alaska too many times to count. Her adventurous spirit shone through in her hobbies of camping, metal detecting, beach combing, berry picking and coin collecting. She even spent a summer working a gold mining camp in rural Alaska.
She spent her final years living in Kodiak, Alaska, close to the majority of her large family. Her final weeks were spent enjoying the holiday season and preparing for Christmas, listening to her favorite carol, O Holy Night, and baking special treats for family and friends. Deeny was the matriarch of a very large family that she delighted in watching grow. Her children are Dorinda (Arnie) Kewan of Port Lions; Guy (Bobbi) Bartleson also of Port Lions; Chris Bartleson of Ouzinkie; Mark Bartleson of Kodiak and Quinta (Scott) Haeberle of Omak, Washington. Her 15 grandchildren are Crystal Eggemeyer, Channi Bartleson-Delgado, Charlea Kewan, Jeremy Kewan, Brandon Bartleson, Dyonne Bartleson, Paul Kewan, Wade Bartleson, Randall Bartleson, Joe Kewan, Tia Bartleson, Emma Haeberle, Derek Bartleson, Jax Haeberle and Marissa Bartleson. Her thirteen great-grandchildren are Wyatt Delgado, Brett Delgado, Gyllian Eggemeyer, Aaron Eggemeyer, Malora Benedicto, Tucker Bartleson, Malea Kewan, Camren Benedicto, Chett Delgado, Lorelai Kewan, Analea Benedicto Bryant Bartleson, Berklee Mann and two great-grandaughters on the way. Also, the spouses and significant others of her grandchildren and her honorary grandchildren.
Deeny is survived by sister Donna (Bill) Dettrich of Everett, Washington; brothers Dennis (Julie) Holbrook of Boardman, Oregon and Stan Holbrook of Neskowin, Oregon, her children, grandchildren,
great-grandchildren, many special nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Deloris Holbrook and husband Wayne Williams.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center ER, LifeMed Alaska and Providence Anchorage ICU for their thorough and compassionate care. A private memorial is planned later in the year. The family asks that remembrances be made by making friends with a neighbor, signing a card with X’s & O’s, listening to Oak Ridge Boys music, planting some blue flowers in the spring, enjoying a beautiful glass of merlot, baking a treat for someone special or planning your next adventure.
XOXO
