Maverick Ryan McCabe was born at 9:02 a.m. on Sept 16, 2022, to Garrett McCabe and Breanna Rose. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Maverick’s parents are originally from Florence, Oregon, and now live in Kodiak. His father fishes on the F/V Nichole. Also welcoming him to the family is Mason Long.
Proud grandparents are David and Heather Alameda from Beaverton, Oregon, and Jim and Debbie McCabe from Eugene, Oregon.
Dutch Vergil Ross was born at 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2022, to Lindsay Kay and Noah Andrew Ross. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long.
Dutch’s parents are originally from Illinois and California, and now live in Kodiak. His parents are in the Coast Guard.
Proud grandparents are Jim and Tracy Rathe from Minnesota, and Robert and Gem Ross from California.
