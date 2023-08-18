Church volunteers from the Lower 48 came to Kodiak to be a blessing, but they left the island being recipients of blessings in ways they couldn’t have imagined.
A group from Beltway Park Church in Abilene, Texas, partnered with Frontier Baptist Church to put on a Vacation Bible School and help with various community service projects.
Not far away, Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral hosted volunteers from Orthodox parishes in Indiana who made up a work team that engaged in projects that focused on the cathedral, facilities at Monk’s Lagoon on Spruce Island, and the convent on St. Nilus Island.
A painting team focused on the exterior of the cathedral, said parish priest, Fr. Innocent Dresdow. They power-washed the church exterior, fence and a retaining wall, before painting.
New stairs leading up to the church, from Kashevaroff Street, were also installed, and the team deep-cleaned the cathedral interior from floor to ceiling, said Dresdow.
“It’s much brighter in there now; It radiates. It’s beautiful.”
Volunteers also rebuilt the retaining wall and bell guard in front of the cathedral gift shop.
Besides cleaning, painting and power-washing, the volunteers helped fill more than 500 bottles of holy oil at St. Herman’s reliquary in the cathedral. The bottles were distributed to off-island visitors who attended the St. Herman pilgrimage to Spruce Island.
Once they tended to the maintenance needs of the cathedral, the volunteer team took their tools to Spruce Island where they painted the chapel over Herman’s original grave. The chapel is named after Sts. Sergius and Herman — not to be confused with the monk who lived and died on Spruce Island. The namesakes of the chapel were founders of the Valaam monastery in Russia, where St. Herman lived before coming to Kodiak in the 18th century.
The Indiana volunteers “scaled the (chapel) roof and de-mossed it by hand,” said Dresdow. “There’s no way to run a power washer out there.”
The team also attempted to replace the cross on the cupola, which is rotting, “but unfortunately, we had more rot than we anticipated, so we’re going to have to take the cupola down,” said Dresdow.
At Monk’s Lagoon, the team also built bridges on the trail and fortified the decking at St. Herman’s spring where “everyone stands to get holy water,” which comes from a stream, said Dresdow.
The deck where all of the pilgrims gather for the liturgy at the chapel was cleaned and re-stained. “It looks new again,” said Dresdow. And the volunteers went across the way to St. Nilus Island where they worked on the interior for the nuns’ new building, “which they’re hoping to move into this year,” said Dresdow. “They also helped move firewood” for the woodstove, which is their source for heat, said Dresdow.
Volunteers were from several Orthodox parishes, including St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Fishers, a suburb of Indianapolis; the Joy of All Who Sorrow Orthodox Church in downtown Indianapolis; St. Elias Orthodox Church and St. Alexis Orthodox Church, both in Lafayette, Ind., and St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church in Kansas City, Mo.
Team leader Brad Tingwald, of St. George, said this is his seventh mission trip, his sixth as the leader of the group. His first Alaska mission trip was to Eklutna.
“I was the team member at the time,” Tingwald said. “I assumed the leadership role after that.”
Tingwald delved into the spiritual aspect of the teams’ work when, he said, emotionally that his blessing was seeing the “joy and wonder of all” the volunteers who had not been to Kodiak before this trip and “seeing how they experience it, and having them have an enjoyable experience like I did the first time. I was just blown away with the spirituality and the beauty of …the state, specifically this area. My blessing is seeing everybody else getting their blessing,” said Tingwald.
“My blessing is simply the opportunity of coming up here and walking the path where so many pilgrims have walked before,” said Clayton Teyner, who was from St. Alexis Orthodox Church. “Spending my time with these people and growing my family and community has been enriching and enlightening. My heart just grows every day for these people.”
Teyner also appreciated “meeting St. Herman,” who was devoted to a life of prayer and service to others.
Dresdow said that once the volunteers were picked up at the airport, they went to the Cathedral to pray at the reliquary of the saint. It was an “opportunity to greet St. Herman and ask for his protection,” said Dresdow, noting that volunteers were in precarious positions. “There were a lot of people on roofs.” They dealt with 65- and 45-foot lifts, round trips to Spruce Island on landing crafts.
Before the work started on Spruce Island, the volunteers went on a Sunday pilgrimage to Monk’s lagoon, starting the heavy work the day after, said Dresdow.
The volunteers also went on a subsistence outing, catching halibut that was prepared by volunteer Sara Kurian of Kansas City at a gathering in the St. Herman’s Seminary refectory.
“Sara’s cooking was a highlight,” said Dresdow. “She saved the day.”
The volunteers didn’t come just to serve,” said Dresdow. “It’s been a joy to see each of them have spiritual encounters.”
At the gathering, Dresdow asked the volunteers if they were planning on coming back to Kodiak. The group enthusiastically responded.
“We come here every other year,” said Tingwald. “God willing, we’ll come back in 2025.”
Parish village priest, Fr. John Dunlop, said that a team from the Orthodox Christian Mission plans to go to the village of Akhiok next summer.
