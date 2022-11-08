Terry Haines

Terry Haines

Unalaska is fish central in Alaska.

The original inhabitants, the Unangan people, trace their history back 10,000 years. For countless generations the salmon swimming into places like Margaret Bay offered them a handily harvested source of food, one that sustained a population of some 3,000 people prior to their fateful contact with Russian traders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.