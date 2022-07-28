The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association are among 19 recipients that will share a portion of $95 million in federal funding.
The money will be used for new and continuing programs and projects and support conservation efforts in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
NOAA Fisheries is recommending $61 million in annual appropriation funding and $34 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding, awarded through the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Sustainable Salmon Fund will receive $5.4 million to support projects necessary to maintain healthy salmon populations and to protect and restore their habitats.
Projects funded by the program include protecting water quantity and quality; conserving land; improving fish passage; removing invasive species; restoring instream habitat; and monitoring salmon populations used for native subsistence fishing.
The Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association will receive $1.4 million to rebuild salmon populations in the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim region.
The Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association is the administrative agent for the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Consortia, which includes the Association of Village Council Presidents, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Kawerak Inc.
The consortia “will rebuild salmon populations and bring relief to resource-dependent people in the region through the AYK Tribal Research and Restoration Program,” according to a press release.
“Information from high-priority monitoring and applied research projects will contribute to an improved understanding by management agencies of the complex relationships between salmon and their freshwater, nearshore and marine environments. It will also improve management and recovery of declined salmon populations to better provide sustainable harvest opportunities for subsistence uses.”
BAN ON RUSSIAN CRAB TOPPLES MARKETS
The ban on imports of crab from Russia went into effect on June 22, and U.S. buyers are asking: “Where do we go from here?”
That’s according to market expert Les Hodges who says in his latest newsletter that the consequences on the industry are “huge.”
Russia has 94% of the world king crab quota and 30% of the (Opilio) snow crab quota, Hodges pointed out.
“The options to replace the loss of this source are poor. It is a fact that other world sources for king and snow crab will not be able to make up the shortfall in supply that the U.S. crab market needs going forward,” he said.
Hodges added: “Russian crab was introduced in the early ’80s and has been developed in cooperation with Alaska producers, and marketed and sold by seafood importers and sales companies. With the unfortunate decline in the Alaska crab resource over the years, Russian crab became paramount in the U.S. market. The entire chain of distribution will be affected as more than $1 billion of crab and seafood will disappear in the near future from this market.”
Sales of existing Russian king and snow crab inventories “will buy companies some time as it will continue to provide a revenue stream for the near future. Hodges said that “progressive crab importers and marketers are now reinventing themselves and quickly rotating to develop and expand other existing products and new items.”
Russian crab producers also have changed direction and plan to expand their crab markets in Asia and Europe.
Prior to the ban going into effect, Russian imports to the U.S. increased from previous years.
Undercurrent News reports that through the first five months of 2022, the U.S. imported about 7,836 metric tons of Russian red king crab (nearly 17.3 million pounds) worth $681.8 million.
For snow crab, the U.S. imported 1,836 metric tons from Russia (over 4 million pounds) worth $50.4 million, according to NOAA trade data.
By comparison, through the first five months in 2021 the U.S. imported 5,416 tons of red king crab from Russia (nearly 12 million pounds) worth $237.3 million, and 12,944 tons (over 28.5 million pounds) worth $587 million throughout all of last year.
The U.S. also imported 5,417 tons of snow crab from Russia (nearly 12 million pounds) worth $111.9 million through the first five months of 2021, and 18,823 tons (nearly 41.5 million pounds) worth $509.9 million throughout all of last year.
Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of snow crab with a 2022 catch quota of about 103 million pounds, up by 4%.
STATEWIDE SALMON HARVEST NUMBERS ARE RUNNING HIGHER THAN AT THE SAME TIME IN 2021
Nearly two-thirds of the projected total of 160.5 million fish have now been caught. As of July 27, the harvest was nearing 105 million salmon.
That includes 95% of the projected sockeye harvest, which so far has topped 70.6 million reds.
At Bristol Bay, the record run of 70 million reds has produced a catch of over 58.6 million fish. Sockeye harvests also have been strong compared to last year in most other regions of the state.
At the Alaska Peninsula, sockeye catches totaled nearly 7.7 million; about 1.4 million reds were taken at Kodiak, nearly 1.2 million at Cook Inlet and over 1.5 million sockeye salmon at Prince William Sound.
From now on, chums (keta) and pink salmon will make up the bulk of the remaining harvests.
Pink salmon catches are up 70% compared to the same time in 2020. Nearly 40% of the expected pink harvest of 67.2 million has come in so far with several weeks to go before the traditional peak. The pink catch by Tuesday had topped 27 million fish.
Prince William Sound fishermen can take credit for the big pink salmon boost with catches there nearing 23 million humpies.
In contrast, chum and Chinook salmon harvests are down 12% and 14%, respectively. Chum harvests in Southeast have surged due to strong hatchery returns. Chum catches at the Panhandle have topped 2.3 million so far, outnumbered only by Prince William Sound at over 2.6 million.
Coho salmon continue to be well short of expectations, with harvests down 58% year to date, although catches should increase in August. Coho catches so far are at just 212,000 fish. The season projection calls for a harvest of 15.4 million chums.
For Chinook salmon, the total harvest to date is 177,000, nearly all from Southeast, on a projection of 310,000 fish this year.
Salmon information is compiled by McKinley Research Group for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and includes updates from the AK Dept. of Fish and Game daily Blue Sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.