The first cruise ship scheduled for Kodiak this year, the Westerdam, docked Tuesday morning. It is also one of the largest scheduled to arrive all season. It has a maximum passenger count of 1,848. The exact number of visitors was not immediately available. The Westerdam also is the only vessel scheduled to arrive this year directly from a foreign country, and it required a full passenger and crew inspection from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
