In February 1895, the sailing schooner C.G. White, a one-time Columbia River pilot boat, sailed from San Francisco with a crew of 28, bound for Alaska to hunt seals.
The vessel’s master, Gustave Isaacson, had a long history of seal and sea otter hunting in the North Pacific and Bering Sea — some of it legal and some of it not — and was intimately familiar with the north coast from
San Francisco to Japan.
On April 12, the ship spent the day becalmed near Tugidak Island, a low sandy island 20 miles south of Kodiak Island, and known to be frequented by seals. In the evening Isaacson gave orders to the helmsman to use what wind there was to point the ship toward Tugidak, and to heave to when they were 7 miles off its southwest point.
During the night, however, a heavy fog enveloped the vessel, followed suddenly at dawn by an icy northwest wind, which gained ferocity by the minute and then filled with snow.
At 7 a.m., the crew judged the wind at 75 miles an hour, forcing them to double reef the sails to keep them from tearing away.
The blowing snow cut the visibility to yards and prevented Isaacson from determining his exact position relative to Tugidak, but seafaring logic and the ship’s known position the previous night dictated that they keep the island in their lee to starboard and to sail northeast, across the wind, toward Low Cape, about 35 miles away on the southwest coast of Kodiak Island.
Isaacson apparently intended, once the shore of Kodiak was sighted, to turn to starboard and sail southeast, downwind and parallel to the beach, until he could turn north at Tanner Head and sail into the shelter of Lazy Bay, a well-known anchorage within Alitak Bay.
He ordered the crew to keep a sharp lookout for the Kodiak shore ahead.
There is no more dangerous place for a sailing vessel than to be running toward an exposed shore in heavy weather without being able to see that shore or knowing how far away it is.
It can be assumed, with Isaacson’s long experience of the sea, that he understood this situation exactly.
At 10 o’clock breakers were sighted immediately ahead, but with the snow impairing visibility, they were seen too late for the ship to turn away from the shore. In moments the keel struck bottom and the sea and wind drove the ship sideways on the beach.
With the keel hard stuck the ship rolled on its side, the deck tilted almost vertically and faced the full fury of the sea. Breakers slammed repeatedly into the ship before burying it and careening into the beach.
The crew scurried into the rigging to get above the fury of the sea, but the cook and three other sailors were swept overboard before they made it aloft. One man was carried back onto the ship by a retreating wave and grabbed by his shipmates. The other three were gone. The air temperature was 3 degrees above zero.
At some point the waves pushed the ship onto its other side, so the keel now faced the sea and the deck faced the beach, providing some shelter from the wind and waves. This meager protection was not survivable for long, however, and the mate, giving up hope pulled a ring off to give to another man to carry back to the mate’s little girl in Oakland. He fell from the rigging and was swept away before he could hand it over.
The remaining men clung to the ratlines and spars for several more hours until they managed to tie a line to the windlass, let the line’s end be blown ashore, and pull themselves one by one through the breakers onto the beach.
One sailor seized up and drowned in water shallow enough to stand up in.
The survivors spent the night huddled on the beach — wet, cold, some of them delirious.
In the morning they decided to walk to Lazy Bay, which they reckoned was about seven miles away, where other boats might be anchored and where the Alitak Cannery, built in the 1920s, now sits.
The crew was aware of the village of Akhiok, a few miles north of Lazy Bay, but it was apparently not their first destination.
Shortly after starting down the beach, Isaacson stumbled in the snow, overcome by cold and exhaustion. His shipmates tried to get him walking again but he refused, saying his time had come, and for them to go on without him.
They tried to convince him otherwise, but within a few minutes he was dead. They left him behind and walked on.
Two miles later they came upon the wreckage of one of the ship’s boats, smashed in the surf. One of the men decided that was as far as he could go, sat down, and shortly was as dead as Isaacson.
The men continued on, resting several times. At some point seven of them decided to return to the ship. The others huddled in holes they dug in the snow and waited for night to come. Several became delirious or paralyzed, and another man died.
At 2 in the morning, driven almost out of their minds by the cold, the men decided to walk around Sukoi Lagoon and Kempf Bay to Akhiok, about eight miles away. The first man to arrive there was Emil Ball, whose arrival in the midst of the storm instigated a rescue expedition
by the villagers and a priest.
A day or two later the schooner Leisnoi carried the survivors to Woody Island, near Kodiak, where a doctor, C.F. Dickinson, amputated various frostbitten fingers, toes, and feet. By June the survivors were back in San Francisco.
Several months later a crewman from the steamer Ulla Rohllfs, searching for the wreckage of the C.G. White on the beach east of Low Cape, found the body of Isaacson, the sea apparently having disinterred him from the shallow grave his men had buried him in.
The body of the cook who had been swept overboard, as well as those of the other crewmen who had died in the wreck or on the beach, were found similarly exposed.
Ball, the survivor who reached Akhiok first and whose letter to his brother is the primary source for this report, wrote that of the crew of 28, 11 men died.
Shipwreck historian Warren Good cites various other records indicating 20 survivors and 11 fatalities, but because the ship’s manifest was lost in the wreck the exact number of casualties and survivors will probably never be known.
A few years ago, two Kodiak setnet fishermen, beachcombing between Low Cape and Sukhoi Lagoon, found two brass gudgeons — pieces of hardware that once secured the C.G. White’s rudder to the stern of the vessel.
One of the gudgeons is twisted slightly, presumably bent as the rudder was torn off and the ship disintegrated in the surf. These last known existing pieces of the vessel are now in the Alitak Cannery Museum in Lazy Bay, just a few miles from where the C.G. White went aground. They are part of an amazing collection of maritime artifacts from the Alitak area collected and organized by the former Alitak Cannery supervisor, Woody Knebel, and Alitak fisherman and historian Rick Metzger.
While the gudgeons are unremarkable as mere objects — commonplace pieces of 1890s shipbuilding technology — to know their story and to see them in Alitak now is to understand them as remarkable physical links across time, inhabiting both the days of wind-lashed struggle for survival on that frozen beach in 1895 and the moment we live in now, 128 years later.
Toby Sullivan is executive director of the Kodiak Maritime Museum.
