To the congregation of Oceans United, Shannon Panthin is pastor; to Lindsay Knight, manager of the Kodiak Athletic Club, Panthin is a client and his pastor too. When Panthin finishes the book he’s working on, he’ll be numbered amongst the authors; and recently, Panthin was bestowed with the title of bishop. This office is in both the Assemblies of God and Church of God denominations, which are represented at Oceans.
About three years ago, Oceans and the Kodiak Assemblies merged, with Panthin as its senior pastor.
Panthin said his duties as bishop include preaching, teaching and defending the Gospel of Jesus Christ — something he has been doing since he became a pastor. A candidate for the bishopric also should be a publisher of articles and books. Panthin is working on a book that addresses theology of the Christian faith.
When expounding the duties of his new office, Panthin turns to the epistle of I Timothy, Chapter 3, which lists, among other requirements, that a bishop must be blameless, sober-minded, hospitable, of good behavior, gentle and not quarrelsome.
“Being a bishop is the highest office you can go in in a Christian setting,” Panthin said. But being a bishop is not about the title, but the office and functions that the title represents.
Panthin officially became a bishop after studying and taking a test. Some of his functions will come later in his term of office.
In explaining his current situation, Panthin references King David of the Old Testament, who was anointed as king at age 17, but the coronation did not take place until he was 30, noted Panthin, who recently preached about David to his congregation.
It was not until David occupied the office of king, that he was able function as king. Then he had the authority to “push the enemy away from Jerusalem,” said Panthin.
Once he’s fully established as bishop, Panthin may not be fighting wars like David did, but he will be qualified to be a district, state or general overseer,and be part of an international executive committee. Specific duties of the bishop include participating in ordination ceremonies of pastors and deacons.
A bishop is an administrator in the church, noted Panthin, who added, “What excites me (about the new position) is that I can utilize more of my business background on the administrative side of things.”
Panthin earned a Masters degree in business management at Oral Roberts University, where he and his wife, Dawn, graduated. Panthin was hired as ORU’s director of finance. Later, Panthin and his family moved to Eagle River, near Anchorage, where he became an associate pastor of Harvest Fellowship.
Panthin sensed God calling him to Kodiak. The couple and their children came to look the community over in 2014 and a year later came to settle in. “I left everything behind to come here,” he said.
Considering Panthin’s background, being a bishop or finance director seemed unlikely.
He was raised in a Hindu family on the island of Mauritius on the Indian Ocean between Australia and South Africa. He attended high school and college in England, and converted to Christ at a church in Wales where he was meeting up with friends.
Panthin was approached with the possibility of becoming a bishop by the Alaska Church of God bishop, Jeff McGirt. At first Panthin wasn’t eager to pursue that office, but as he considered the implications, he realized that it was a way of serving God and people on a deeper level.
Obviously, his duties as bishop will demand a lot of traveling, but Oceans United has many qualified people to fill the pulpit in his absence.
Panthin will be officially ordained as bishop at a ceremony in Oceans United in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.