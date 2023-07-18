Cell phones in Kodiak began to buzz and jump just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Another tsunami warning was in effect. A 7.2 this time, 60 miles south of Sand Point.
Oh, man. Why do earthquakes always happen late at night?
Sure enough, the howling tsunami sirens soon started cranking up. The new sirens work great. They really are terrifying. The city held trial runs to find just the right siren, broadcasting different sounds over the loudspeakers, including modern sounding bloops and European woo-woos.
Then they polled the public to find their favorite. The winner was the retro-howl panic siren featured in black-and-white movies about World War 2, or Godzilla. After a few blasts the siren is replaced by the thundering disembodied voice of Zeus, equally unnerving, telling us to beat feet for higher ground.
Like many I turned on the radio. The TV is no good. Before streaming took over you would just turn on the TV in times like this. Some anchorperson in Anchorage would tell you what happened while a scrolling update bar underneath contradicted him. I’m not even sure how to get to the “local” news anymore. Buried somewhere in Roku, maybe?
Luckily, the public radio station is always on the air. The Saturday night rock host, Kevin, seems a bit bemused to be interrupted by geological forces, but he is soon swept from the studio by Tsunami Pam. Over the years Pam Foreman has become the reassuring voice of calm you reflexively switch on to counteract the shrill sirens.
As you pack the kids and cats into the Corolla, Pam’s soothing voice reasonably reminds you to head uphill to the high school or the dual parking lots at Walmart and Safeway.
Still, some will shun the official sites and head up Pillar Mountain Road to join the other anti-socials at the gravel pit, with a perfect view of the threatened town. They huddle over steering wheels in the green glow of the dash lights, sipping on beverages and holding a smoking cigarette up to barely cracked windows while the rain beats on the roof, and Tsunami Pam tells them when to watch for the wave.
Meanwhile, in the harbor, boat operators are deciding whether to make a run for deep water, or just run. Overhead, Coast Guard helicopters are shining dazzling lights down on the water, keeping track of fleeing vessels.
At 8 knots a fishing boat could get 10 or 12 miles away in the time between the initial warning and the predicted landfall of the wave. The minimum safe depth, according to the Tsunami Warning Center, is 30 fathoms. You probably could make it. But every minute it takes you to get to the harbor, muster crew, and get the main fired up shaves away from that calculation.
Finally, the siren stops and a jaunty all-clear melody sounds from the siren speakers, as if the Royal Air Force had just repelled the Nazi horde. For many of us, who have never seen a tsunami in person, it feels like the inevitable anticlimax, almost disappointing in some perverse way.
But those who do remember the tsunami resulting from the 1964 Good Friday earthquake know how vulnerable coastal communities like Kodiak can be. The 1964 tsunami hollowed out the economies of the towns of Whittier and Seward, after freight was rerouted through Anchorage.
In Kodiak the water rose to 25 feet above normal levels, destroying canneries, docks, boats and storage facilities. The electrical grid was knocked out, and the sewer and fresh water systems were destroyed. Eighty percent of the industrial base was wiped out. A total of 600 people were made homeless out of a population of 2,658.
All told, more than $35 million worth of damage resulted from the 1964 tsunami in Kodiak, the equivalent of well over $3 billion today. Nearly 60 years later, Kodiak has rebuilt, and its assets and infrastructure have grown considerably, but they remain concentrated on the waterfront.
That is also true in Japan, where they passed an “Act on Promotion of Tsunami Countermeasures” soon after the devastating tsunami that struck Japan in 2011. The countermeasures are both hard and soft. Soft countermeasures include strengthening the monitoring system, improving educational outreach, and increasing evacuation drills. Hard measures consist mostly of structures designed to slow, deflect or otherwise mitigate the force and reach of an incoming tsunami.
Japan has been thinking about these types of structures longer than anyone else. They first began examining the effectiveness of seawalls as tsunami mitigation measures in 1934. A major tsunami in 1960 demonstrated the effectiveness of seawalls, floodgates and breakwaters, and so Japan began a program of expanding these measures for preventing tsunami penetration into rivers and bay mouths.
They had a large number of them in place when the tsunami struck in 2011. But they had been planning for a Level 1 tsunami, one that occurs every 50-160 years, and is 30 feet or less in height.
The 2011 Tohoku Tsunami presented as a Level 2 tsunami, one that has a return period of hundreds or even thousands of years, and is greater than 30 feet tall. It overcame Japan’s defenses, most notably in the region of the Fukushima nuclear power facility. Since that time Japan has been strengthening those defenses, in an attempt to raise them to withstand a Level 2 event.
Here in Kodiak, our countermeasures include crossed fingers and Tsunami Pam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.