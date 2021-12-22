Time is ticking for fishermen who need to earn a U.S. Coast Guard Drill Conductor Card before the new year. The card, which is mandatory for some vessels, can be obtained through courses offered by the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association. The easiest way for people on the island to earn this certification is to attend the Fishing Vessel Drill Coordinator class that will be held out of the Sea Grant building on Near Island next week, according to Julie Matweyou, chair of the AMSEA’s Board of Directors. In addition to serving on the board, Matweyou is one of the instructors of the Fishing Vessel Drill Coordinator class and a professor at the Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program.
The Fishing Vessel Drill Coordinator class, held in conjunction with Kodiak Alaska Sea Grant and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, is designed to teach vessel safety, onboard drills, cold water survival and general safety training.
The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association has been holding these classes since it was created in 1985, and Alaska Sea Grant has been supporting the effort from the start. These courses can save lives, according to Matweyou, who took the Fishing Vessel Drill Coordinator course in 2009. It is something she is very passionate about which is why she, like her predecessors, have been involved in facilitating the classes from day one, she said.
No one should be using their safety equipment or conducting emergency drills for the first time during an emergency, Matweyou said.
“When you have an emergency on the vessel, everyone on the boat needs to know how to make a mayday, everyone needs to know how to use a dewatering pump, and so on,” Matweyou said. “It’s practice, practice, practice.”
Arthur Schultz, Matweyou’s co-instructor, has had students who have told him that the information they learned in the course were spot-on. A few of his past students ran into an emergency just a few months after finishing the course and knew exactly how to respond, because of the training they received in the course, he said.
COVID-19 has limited the opportunities for the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association classes to be taught, but not the need, according to Matweyou. This will be the last class offered on the island until the end of May, so she strongly recommends that anyone who needs a certification or wants a refresher on safety protocol sign up immediately.
This is a two-day class. Participants can sign up for a classroom lesson on either Monday, Dec. 27, or Tuesday, Dec. 28. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, all students will come together to have in-water training with Coast Guard swimmers. Registration is currently open.
People can register for the Fishing Vessel Drill Coordinator at www.AMSEA.org/commercial-fisherment. Classes cost $125 for commercial fishermen and $175 for everyone else.
