Alaska’s cold, clean water and plentiful plankton make oyster farming an exciting part of our accelerating mariculture revolution. Cold water inhibits maturation, after which oysters become unpalatable, so Alaska oysters are always at their prime flavor. And for enthusiasts that flavor is sublime: fresh and slightly salty, a taste of the sea itself.
But it is not the most visually appealing food. In fact, it looks like a jagged rock with a bit of slime attached. Which begs the question: Why are they so enduringly popular around the world? The answer to our abiding taste for oysters goes all the way back to the very beginning.
Jonathon Swift said, “He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.” He was, in fact, a very hungry man, and it was very long ago. He and the rest of the Homo sapiens were the dwindling remnants of their species, having been nearly pushed out of existence by bitterly cold weather, drought and the rapidly expanding Sahara Desert.
It was a tough time for the humans. Like today, we were struggling with climate change. Starting about 195,000 years ago the world entered a period of very cold, dry conditions that lasted about 70,000 years. Much of the Earth was covered in glaciers. In Africa, cold deserts expanded their ranges. As they did, the population of Homo sapiens dropped from approximately 10,000 adults to just 600 or so individuals. Our entire species is descended from this small group of survivors. We really are all members of the same extended family. In fact, a single random troupe of chimpanzees has more genetic diversity than the entire human race.
But how did we survive? And how did we become the relatively brainy creatures we are today? It turns out the answer to both questions might very well be ... oysters. As the long drought caused the Sahara Desert to swallow southern Africa, the last survivors of the human race were slowly pushed to its very tip, and people started living by the sea for the first time.
There they discovered an oasis. Colliding coastal currents created an upwelling that fed dense shellfish beds and supported a diverse marine ecosystem that included large mammals. In the tidal zone they discovered crabs, clams, limpets, brown mussels, snails and oysters. A cave in South Africa contains convincing evidence that people were slurping down oysters at least 165,000 years ago.
Most of the evidence of early settlements on the southern coast were destroyed or submerged by rising and falling sea levels over the ages. But in 1999 archeologists found a kind of prehistoric penthouse at a place called Pinnacle Point. There they discovered a cave in a high cliff where residents lived for countless generations overlooking their precious shellfish beds.
Heaps of shells in fossilized middens show that they consumed oysters and other shellfish in massive quantities. Our ancestors didn’t just survive in their new home, they thrived. The population exploded, and it began to change in fundamental ways. As the generations passed, oyster scarfing coastal humans got bigger and stronger. And they got a lot smarter. The new food source enabled the rapid development of our cognitive ability by being a particularly cheap source of nutrition. “Cheap” in this case means that gathering oysters required far less time, effort and mortal risk than hunting. And shellfish is an extremely high quality food. In addition to being high in protein, oysters are rich in nutrients like zinc, iodine, iron, selenium, magnesium, potassium, vitamins D and B12, and amino acids. They were the first superfood.
Energy that had been used in a constant struggle find enough calories to survive was diverted to their expanding brains. These bigger noggins were much better at problem solving, tool making and communicating.
They began to develop what we would call a culture. They were using stone blades. There is evidence they were heat treating the stones during manufacture, something that was thought to have occurred much later. They made beads from small snail shells. And red ocher has been found where they lived, which was used in early art. They were crafty, appreciated beauty and had imaginations.
And they had abandoned the lifestyle of nomadic hunters to instead settle down in one place near the source of their food, a rich marine ecosystem. This may well be the first time people linked themselves to a place and became the people of that place. Here, for better or worse, is where we first formed strong tribal bonds to defend a home location. As a result, our expanding brains learned the subtle skills of cooperation.
So when the climate finally got warmer and wetter, when the glaciers retreated and the desert shrank back, our family walked out of Africa. They were strong, clever, and tribal, and they conquered the Earth. Older, better established hominids, like the Neanderthals, didn’t stand a chance competing with us, their smarter and better organized cousins.
So next time you tip back an oyster, close your eyes and drift back in time. Remember Africa, and the briny Eden that nurtured us in our infancy so long ago.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
