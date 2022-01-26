David John Witteveen
David John Witteveen died mid-morning Saturday January 22, 2022, while splitting wood at his home in Kodiak, one of his most beloved activities. “Firewood is like money in the bank.”
John was born in Holland, Michigan, in 1946 to Nina and Jack Witteveen. He was the youngest of four with three older sisters (he is preceded in death by sisters June Reimink and Dorothy Bouwman, survived by sister Marilyn Disselkoen of Spring Lake, Michigan). His sisters taught him humility, the importance of strong women, and the value of family. He married an older woman, Bettina Kardux, in 1968 (one month his senior).
He taught science for several years in Michigan, liking to believe he invented Earth Day. In 1974, with two-year-old Mark in tow (named after a dear friend and fraternity brother lost in the Vietnam War), John and Tina followed Thom and Kathy Wischer to Kodiak to pursue a life of public academics and hunting and fishing. In 1978, Melissa was born as John delved into commercial salmon seining and moved his family to a quiet home along Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park. He worked as a public servant school administrator for many years and epitomized what it means to be a leader. In 1993, he was recognized as Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year.
In 1995, Tina and John built a remote oasis in Hidden Basin under the tutelage of Wayne and Lynne Murphy. To say John respected the Murphys is an understatement. He revered them.
Throughout his careers and as a son, brother, husband, father, friend, and mentor, he created a community for himself that he was proud of and relied on. He taught people to pursue goals, work together, and was a great story teller. He knew all the latest dock rumors. He was a listener, a hard worker, and one of the kindest among us. We cannot fathom our lives without him; he was neat.
In honor of John, give locally. His favorite local donations were to Kodiak Community Foundation, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, KMXT, Hospice of Kodiak, and individuals without homes. In lieu of flowers, feel free to drop off one 2” x 6” x 8’ or 12’ treated decking plank to Tina’s for a project John had started.
A potato planting memorial party will take place in May 2022 in Hidden Basin. If you feel you would like to attend — email, call, or text the family in March or April.
