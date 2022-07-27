Bristol Bay salmon fishermen and women are busy this summer. Not that they are not always busy, but this summer there are considerably more fish to be caught when compared to the past 10-year average. The forecast was for a big salmon run and the run is big; there are more salmon hitting the nets than there is freezer space at the processors.
I am not sure by what method the salmon run in Bristol Bay was forecasted, but I recently found a NOAA website that talked about the method for Oregon salmon forecasting using a traffic light system.
Curious? It is actually an ingenious and simple concept: You take various factors that affect survival of the species in question. Then you survey those environmental variables and determine if they are good, fair or bad for the survival of the species in question.
Good gets assigned a green color code, fair is yellow and bad is red. A mostly green picture is going to forecast a good survival, while a mostly red chart will result in poor survival and low returns. The accuracy of the traffic light forecast method depends on the choice of forecast variables and how good they are for predicting survival.
While the salmon are coming in strong this year, Bristol Bay crab fishermen are less busy. Last year, the crab numbers plummeted causing a lot of discussion and meetings, new quotas and much concern over the future of the fishery.
Upon reading for the first time about the traffic light method of forecasting I was wondering if and how it might be applied to crab populations. From there my mind began to wander as it often does and I found myself musing about whether I could use the method to get a glimpse into my own future.
What environmental factors affect the well-being of a person? I came up with the following list: Food, water, shelter or housing, health, family wellness and relations, safety and security, social contacts, and free choice, or you might call it “the pursuit of happiness” as our constitution wordsmiths did.
I purposely left money off the list, because money is just a currency and should be traded for the things needed; it is not a necessity of life by itself. If you disagree, try surviving on a deserted Island with nothing but a suitcase of money.
Immediately, I realized that the traffic light method assumes a definition of how much of anything is good, fair or poor. Interestingly, I found that while that seems straightforward to do when it comes to animal populations, it is much harder to decide how much is good for a person. The perception of whether one is in a good place to face the future is very personal and subjective. In addition, fear of the future is common in all of us and it has become a way of life to try to amass as much wealth as possible to ensure future comfort.
I once defined happiness for myself as a state of being where one does not have a wish to change anything or be anywhere else. Oddly enough, this definition would mean that salmon are not happy until they are spawned out and dying. But the definition was made for people, not salmon.
If one’s only worry is that something changes, life is still good. I also find it helpful to rank my problems in terms of importance: don’t sweat the little things and one is much happier on a daily basis. Life is too valuable to be unhappy over small inconveniences. I write about these things because I often need to remind myself — a kind of recalibration of values.
With the traffic light method showing mostly green, Bristol Bay salmon came in great numbers. For crab the indicators looked different: the bottom temperatures were not in their favorite range, the predators were abundant and the verdict is still out on how well the crab dinner table was set.
While the method is simple and intuitive, it requires a lot of care in defining the variables and monitoring carefully how those values are changing. More and faster changes in ecosystems are becoming the bane of our time; perhaps the most important fatality caused by climate change is predictability. The traffic lights keep changing colors, and every green light phase is good news for someone while every red light means dire times for someone else.
Just as climate change has reset the variables for crab and salmon, COVID has changed the landscape of our economy. Many projects have suffered and died, many businesses closed down while others have flourished and grown.
The rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer, and a lot of middle class people are feeling the squeeze of inflation. My own Marine Science outreach and education program came to an abrupt halt as if in front of a red stoplight. With limited building access at the OSDL, the touch tank closed, and with schools allowing no visitors the program went into hibernation.
Only now has the building reopened, the touch tank is accessible again, and I have begun to reconnect with the people in charge of programs at the school district. This is the time to rebuild, talk to people and form new alliances for Marine Science education. If this is something you are passionate about, please let me know. I will be looking for friends of the Ocean Science Discovery Program, people interested in outreach and education, in hands-on, place-based science and discovery learning. The light is on orange and I am looking forward to things starting to roll once the new school year begins.
There are so many amazing things in the ocean to explore that we just have to stop not doing it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.