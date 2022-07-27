Bristol Bay salmon fishermen and women are busy this summer. Not that they are not always busy, but this summer there are considerably more fish to be caught when compared to the past 10-year average. The forecast was for a big salmon run and the run is big; there are more salmon hitting the nets than there is freezer space at the processors.

I am not sure by what method the salmon run in Bristol Bay was forecasted, but I recently found a NOAA website that talked about the method for Oregon salmon forecasting using a traffic light system.

