James Thomas Pruitt
Nov. 20, 1944 —
Oct. 29, 2022
“A rough man with a heart of gold”
James Thomas Pruitt, 77, passed away on October 29, 2022, in Seward, Alaska, surrounded by his family. Jim loved a cold beer, fishing on his Whaler, Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, winters in Belize, and his family. Not necessarily in that order.
Jim was born on November 20, 1944, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to William and Maxine Pruitt. The middle of three children. He moved to Alaska in the early 70s where he spent his first winter seal hunting in Kodiak, Alaska, with the Pavlik brothers. He moved to Seward, Alaska, in 1972 where he put down roots.
Jim was a master storyteller, and you could rest assured that his stories were always true 50% of the time.
Jim was renowned for his lack of ability to tolerate bulls**t, not holding back his opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. He always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear and those close to him were all the better off for it. To quote Winston Churchill: “He was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”
With all that said, he was genuine to a fault. He had a lion’s heart and yet sugar-coated nothing. His words of wisdom, encouragement, and comfort, kept his kids in line, taught them “the school of hard knocks” and gave his kids something to pass down to their children.
Jim was a true Patriarch of the family he loved so much, the one we all turned to. We will all be a little lost without him.
With a generosity of spirit, Jim made a profound impact on the lives he touched. He was always willing to lend a hand to those who were willing to put in the work.
With a lot of hard work and good instincts, a natural entrepreneur, Jim established several businesses throughout Seward beginning with Seward Ship’s Chandlery, which was born in a Quonset hut on Ballaine Blvd, Seward’s first car wash, Gateway Texaco now known as Gateway Chevron, Seward Daily Deliveries, Chinook and Cranney, Seward Ship’s Drydock, Ace Hardware, and Holiday Inn now known as Harbor 360. Jim enjoyed recognizing and implementing the business needs and opportunities of his community. Jim brought his entrepreneurial spirit to his second home in San Pedro, Belize.
Jim is survived by his partner, Diane Harmon; children, daughter, Tracie (Dave) Williams and son, Craig (Abby) Pruitt; sister, Dixie Diane (Louis) Bencardino and brother, Olin (Dena) Pruitt; grandchildren, Amber (Jeff) Barney, Brandon (Lyndsey) O’Brikis, Brennan Pruitt, Andreanna Pruitt, Ryan (JulieAnn) Pruitt, and River Pruitt; great-grandchildren, Dryden and Bodee Barney, Avery and Ella O’Brikis, Aurora Pruitt and Aeris Pruitt; niece, Deborah Spence, and Nephew, Benjamin Pruitt.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Maxine Pruitt; sons, Shawn Pruitt and Todd Pruitt and niece Dorene Spence-Gilbertson.
Cremation will take place and his family will spread his ashes in his favorite locations.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Jim’s life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Seward Area Hospice.
