Kreta

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Fr. Joseph Kreta, with sons, left, Fr. John Kreta and the late Fr. Peter Kreta, right.

Beginning Sunday, Orthodox faithful in Alaska will be celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the canonization of St. Herman of Alaska, who left his home in Russia to be part of the team that evangelized Kodiak Island and other parts of Alaska in the late 1700s.

The pilgrimage begins with a hierarch service at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral at 7 p.m. 

