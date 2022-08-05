Beginning Sunday, Orthodox faithful in Alaska will be celebrating the 52nd anniversary of the canonization of St. Herman of Alaska, who left his home in Russia to be part of the team that evangelized Kodiak Island and other parts of Alaska in the late 1700s.
The pilgrimage begins with a hierarch service at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral at 7 p.m.
Fr. Innocent Dresdow of Holy Resurrection said that the parish is expecting about 100 off-island visitors to be here for the event. Visiting hierarchs include Bishop Alexis of Alaska, Bishop Benjamin Peterson, Bishop of San Francisco and the West and former administrative dean of St. Herman’s Seminary in Kodiak, and Bishop Daniel, Bishop of Chicago and the Midwest.
There will be a banquet at the Afognak building on Near Island on Monday, followed by a vigil in the evening.
On Tuesday, pilgrims will travel to Spruce Island to visit the place where St. Herman ministered, took care of orphans and taught the basics of survival. He died in his little hut at Icon Bay on Dec. 13, 1837. The pilgrims will be joined on Spruce Island by the faithful in Ouzinkie who traditionally have provided a picnic on the beach.
Skippers transporting the pilgrims will be keeping a close eye on the weather, noted Fr. Innocent.
The weather was also a factor in the canonization of St. Herman in 1970.
The late Fr. Joseph Kreta, founder of St. Herman’s Seminary, attended the canonization with his family. At the time he was a priest at Holy Protection Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Manhattan, New York.
In an interview, Fr. Joseph recalled that it was foggy and rainy on Kodiak Island at the beginning of the canonization.
The Kretas joined Vasca Boskofsky and other faithful from the village of Ouzinkie for a liturgy at a chapel that had been built on St. Herman’s grave.
The special service began at 4 a.m., and by the time it ended the sun had come out.
Two years later Fr. Joseph came back to Kodiak Island as a leading member of a Metropolitan Council that was looking at the possibility of closing down the Alaska Diocese.
While on the trip, Father Joe was happy to reconnect with the pilgrims he had met during the canonization in 1970, especially the people of Ouzinkie. They had a special love for St. Herman.
On this trip Father Joe prayed that he would see Spruce Island as St. Herman did.
He joined Ouzinkie parishioners to erect a cross on top of a mountain on Spruce Island.
Intending to spend some time in the area by himself, Fr. Joseph agreed to meet the rest of the people in a couple of hours.
In the meantime a cloud of fog engulfed the mountain. Fr. Joseph lost his way and ended up by a lake, which he had never seen before. Wet snow fell from the gloomy sky. The temperature was in the low 30s.
What was he to do? Night time was fast approaching. No sign of the Ouzinkie people. No sound of voices. Only the wet snow quietly landing on the Sitka spruce trees.
It began to rain and Fr. Joseph nestled into a shelter of branches for protection. He dug up moss as insulation from the cold, but it was wet. He was frightened by strange noises. He had been told there were no Kodiak brown bears on Spruce Island. However, from time to time, the animals would swim there from the main island.
Fr. Joseph got up from his shelter and walked into the pitch black rainy night, hoping and praying he would find someone that could help him. He stumbled to the edge of a cliff, just a few feet from the edge. Hugging a tree, he thanked God that he had been spared from a deadly fall. Finally, the New York priest spoke to St. Herman.
“I asked to see Spruce Island as you saw it. It looks like I might. If this is it, please pray for me, that God would forgive me.”
Early in the morning Fr. Joseph heard the sounds of a helicopter and a skiff. Then he heard the sound of voices. It was a search party from Ouzinkie, led by Peter Squartsoff, an elder who had a weak heart but a determined spirit. Peter had spent the whole night looking for the lost priest.
“These people were wonderful,” Fr. Joseph reflected as he recounted the night on the mountain. “They had no idea who I was. They had every right to have the attitude that, ‘Here’s this dumbbell from New York City, and he doesn’t know he’s in the woods.’ But they never stopped searching. It was such a wonderful thing.”
Father Joseph returned to New York with good things to say about Alaska. He praised the kindness of the people of Ouzinkie. Shortly after that trip the Kretas returned to Alaska to live. Fr. Joseph was instrumental in creating St. Herman’s Seminary in Kenai. A few years later it was moved to Kodiak.
