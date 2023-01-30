Owen

MARION OWEN photo

A fine foaming action in a hot pot of boiling fruit and sugar, indicates the rich-fruity mixture is almost ready to pour into hot sterile jars

During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been leaning into the growing season with a gentle discourse on seed starting, another on getting into the mental groove with a [make it your own] positive mantra around

“I can do this!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.