During the last couple of weeks, we’ve been leaning into the growing season with a gentle discourse on seed starting, another on getting into the mental groove with a [make it your own] positive mantra around
“I can do this!”
This week is a tribute of sorts to Hank Pennington who, for decades, wrote an outdoor column for the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Each winter, Hank covered “how to empty your freezer” in what we call in the writing business an “evergreen” article.
Meaning that there are certain topics that come around every year, such as how to clean a rifle, how to fly fish for red salmon or how to make a seafood chowder after cleaning out your freezer of scallops, crab salmon and halibut.
Readers who have followed this humble column for more than a few years — this is column number 1,402 — will recognize subjects that come up every year: How to raise seedlings, how to make compost, and how to make jam after cleaning out your freezer of rhubarb, strawberries, currants and salmonberries.
What to do with this frozen harvest? Smoothies, pies and fruit leathers come to mind. So does jam. But not just any jam, a deeply fruity, no-pectin spread.
A magenta-colored jam on the heel of a fresh loaf of bread is heaven on earth for me. Pleasantly tart red currant jam on warm bread!
Good jams and marmalades are not easy to find. Store shelves are filled with a large selection, but many are rather ordinary in taste and extremely over- Sweetened.
Farmers’ markets and specialty shops offer a better selection.
Making your own jam is not hard — not even time-consuming, really. I recently preserved six, 12-ounce jars of rhubarb-raspberry-currant jam in less than 90 minutes, from washing the berries to labeling the jars. (Marty is master of the label-making machine).
Many home cooks make no-cook freezer jams. They are quick, easy — and
not particularly good. I tried these 45 years ago when I first dabbled in the art of “putting up” produce. I quickly realized that they never develop the flavor that only the cooking process brings out.
There are two ways to preserve jams: Use commercially available packages of pectin to thicken the fruit, or cook down the liquid until it reaches jam consistency.
If you use pectin, you must understand that it’s all about chemistry: You must maintain the correct chemistry (particularly the amount of sugar you add) or the concoction fails. The process is very quick: As soon as the mixture boils, you stir in the pectin and fill the sterilized jars with the thickened jam. Done.
Evaporating the excess liquid by slow simmering, the way my Grammie did, is much slower. For a juicy fruit, it may take an hour with a big bowlful of fruit. But the difference in flavor between the pectin and boil-down methods is amazing. The jam with the instant pectin tastes unfinished and flat, while the reduced jam acquires a rich, slightly caramelized, concentrated fruity Flavor.
Why?
I’ll explain: As the simmering fruit passes the boiling point, the sugars in the fruit starts to caramelize and develop a deep fruity taste. As more water evaporates, the flavor concentrates. With pectin, the liquid remains with the fruit, diluting the flavor. When I first realized this flavor difference, I never bought a package of pectin again.
Sometimes, for an extra-deep color and flavor I take my jams a step further. I let the mixture cook very slowly for about 10 minutes (or to 223 or 224 degrees F) past the endpoint until the color begins to deepen even more, signaling more caramelization.
The jam now has been enriched with extra flavor, but at this stage the final jam is on the thick side, so I store it in a special spot for use as a topping on ice cream and pies.
The tricky part is catching the exact moment to stop the cooking. I use two methods to get the jam just right. An accurate thermometer is most reliable: Once you reach 220 degrees fahrenheit your mixture should be perfect.
To double-check, I drop a bit of jam on a cold plate that’s been waiting in the freezer, and let it cool for a minute or two. If the edges of the blob is runny and thin, it’s not done. If the edges are rounded, it’s done.
As a secondary check, I watch the quality of the foaming action in the pan.
When the bubbles forming above the liquid are small and delicate like sea- foam on the leading edge of an incoming wave, it’s done.
RHUBARB-MIXED BERRY JAM
6 cups mixed berries and rhubarb
4 cups sugar
1/8 to 1/4 cup lemon juice (not needed when rhubarb is involved)
1 tablespoon grated orange zest (optional)
Combine the fruit, sugar and orange zest in a one-gallon, heavy, nonreactive pot and bring to a boil. Cook over medium to medium-high heat while
watching that the mush doesn’t boil over, stirring occasionally until it begins to thicken.
Turn heat to low and continue cooking until the mixture reaches jam consistency. Listen to a book or podcast. The process could take an hour. Continue cooking slowly with frequent stirring for 6 to 10 minutes more until the mixture is thick (watch the foaming action).
Continue cooking until it reaches jam consistency (its temperature should be 220 degrees fahrenheit). Add the lemon juice and cook for a few more minutes, stirring constantly, then check again for consistency by dabbing some on a cold plate and letting it cool.
When ready, remove from heat and put immediately into hot, sterile jars, using a sterile funnel and spoon, to fill within 1/4 inch from the top. Wipe top edges with a moist rag and seal the jars with sterile lids. Apply labels. Give some away to someone you truly love.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR!
2 FREE events happening at the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op at 1420 Selig St. No need to RSVP. Just show up:
• Saturday and Feb. 11 (from noon to 3 pm). It’s a pop-up that includes baked goods, kombucha, and more.
• Sunday (from noon to 3 pm). Soil Workshop + Community Seed-Swap
Learn the basics of soil science and get a breakdown of soil test results with
Casey Matney, Ph.D. Swap seeds and stories with your friends and neighbors
and get excited about another wonderful growing season.
