Within the island’s golfing community, the end of August means only one thing — the Kodiak Island Golf Championships.
It’s kind of like what April means to the Masters. Only the local golfers will not be playing for a green jacket but instead bragging rights over their buddies.
The 36th edition of The Rock’s most prestigious golf tournament tees off Saturday and concludes Sunday. Rounds start at 8 a.m. at the Bear Valley Golf Course.
The island championship — a 36-hole marathon — started in 1987 as a scholarship fundraiser for the Kodiak Noon Rotary Club. The Morning Rotary Club took over the event several years ago. All of the money collected goes to scholarships.
Last year’s edition might have been the most dramatic in the tournament’s storied history. Fred Barber grabbed his fifth island title by defeating Donny Parker in a two-hole playoff. The two golfers were tied at 168 strokes after 36 holes.
Barber forced a second playoff hole by draining a 35-foot par putt. He rode that momentum into the second playoff hole to defeat Parker by a stroke.
“I had the benefit of being there before,” Barber told the Daily Mirror after the win. “After that, it is easier. I wasn’t really all that nervous.”
While Barber won thrillingly, Susan Schmeisser walked away with her tournament-leading seventh ladies crown. She carded a 213, 13 strokes better than runner-up Jo Putnam.
Past champion Dustin Roberson grabbed last year’s men’s first flight title with a 183. Steven O’Brien took the men’s second flight with a 191, while David Putnam won the men’s third flight with a 207.
The late James McCarthy, a former professional golfer, owns the men’s tournament record with a 132 shot in 2009. McCarthy also won in 2008.
To sign up, contact Bear Valley Golf Course at 487-5323.
Kodiak Island Golf Championships past champions
Men
2021 — Fred Barber, 168; 2020 — Fred Barber, 157; 2019 — Jeff Good, 159; 2018 — Jamie Schilbach, 161; 2017 — Chuck Martin, 152; 2016 — Darin Ruhl, 165; 2015 — Mike Currier, 150; 2014 — Rick Kalil — 151; 2013 — Dustin Roberson, 152; 2012 — Mike Haymaker, 160; 2011 — Brett Larsen, 155; 2010 — Fred Barber, 157; 2009 — James McCarthy, 132; 2008 — James McCarthy, 139; 2007 — Steve Axley, 149; 2006 —Fred Barber, 151; 2005 — Bryan Stotts, 157; 2004 — Bryan Stotts, 152; 2003 — Fred Barber, 150; 2002 — John Sullivan, 157; 2001 — Peter Allan, 154; 2000 — John Sullivan, 158; 1999 — Art Bors, 150; 1998 — John Sullivan, 157; 1997 — Peter Allan, 157; 1996 — Art Bors, 157; 1995 — Dave Geddes, 155; 1994 — Luke Rooks, 118*; 1993 — Sam Litzinger, 162; 1992 — Casey Russell, 162; 1991 — Frank Tennison, 160; 1990 — Paul Holland, 156; 1989 — Rick Palmer, 162; 1988 — Rick Lindholm, 125*; 1987 — Dave Geddes, 173.
Women (dating back to 1992)
2021 — Susan Schmeisser, 213; 2020 — Susan Schmeisser, 207; 2019 — Susan Schmeisser, 212; 2018 — Rebecca Rebar, 217; 2017 — Susan Schmeisser, 205; 2014 — Kriss Larsen, 171; 2013 — Kriss Larsen, 185; 2012 — Kriss Larsen, 176; 2011 — Kriss Larsen, 180; 2010 — Susan Schmeisser, 204; 2009 — Karen Lafollete, 199; 2008 — Susan Schmeisser, 196; 2007 — Sharon Horn, 183; 2006 — Susan Schmeisser, 190; 2005 — Sharon Horn, 178; 2004 — Sharon Horn; 2003 — Sharon Horn, 186; 2002 — Sharon Horn, 189; 2001 — Jennifer Fogle, 225; 2000 — Karenia Hackett, 197; 1999 — Karenia Hackett; 1998 — n/a; 1997 — Karenia Hackett, 194; 1996 — n/a; 1995 — Amy Rooks, 199; 1994 — Karenia Hackett; 1993 — Rhonda Preslor, 158*; 1992 — Bonnie Jones, 231.
* 27-hole totals
