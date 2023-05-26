Titus 2:11-13 (NKJV): “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men. Teaching us that denying ungodliness and worldly lusts we should live soberly, righteously and godly in the present age looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ.”
The purpose: I was reading several commentaries regarding the New Testament book of Titus. The author was the apostle Paul, who basically was Titus’ mentor.
So, Paul was writing to advise Titus in his responsibility of supervising the churches on the Island of Crete and how to do the job. The letter is basically his how-to manual written in three pages containing forty-six verses.
Just as a side note: Have you read anything regarding the reputation of Crete?
First Timothy was also written by Paul, who also mentored Timothy, giving him many of the same instructions. Notice the difference: First Timothy has six chapters and 113 verses.
One of the key verses in Titus is 1:5, “The reason I left you in Crete was that you might straighten out what was left unfinished and appoint elders in every town, as I directed you.”
Allow me to share a quote from another commentary: “In a world where education seems to be offered everywhere, the biblical description of the church as God’s training center for holy living is often overlooked (Titus 2:1-5). This error becomes obvious when a church lacks leaders. Effective leadership in a church is the result of proper training. When young believers have not been trained the church flounders.”
I also read a commentary that said: “Titus wanted another assignment from Paul because he was having a hard time ministering in Crete.
The commentator added: “When you feel like quitting, follow the counsel Paul gave to Titus.
Verses 1-4: “Focus on the privileges of ministry.”
Verses 5-9: “Obey the Word.”
Verses 10-16: “Face the Enemy”
I find the book of Titus to be a short book of only three chapters, but it is practical and powerful.
I like the commentary for chapter two that starts off with: “Whether we are young or old, married or single, we are all needed in the local church; and God has a job for us to do. One test of spiritual fellowship is its ability to accept and minister to a variety of people. How we live either blasphemes the Word (verse 5) or beautifies it (verse 10), and those who minister should be the example (verses 7-8).
Allow me to share two phrases that have been both encouragement and instructional. The first is, “Perhaps they are less to be blamed and more to be taught.” The second is, “That and better will do.”
Now that I’ve shared those, I’m compelled to share two Scriptures that are handholds of encouragement for me. Because every day is tricky, and some days are trickier than others, I have these for just such occasions.
2 Corinthians 13:5: “Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you — unless of course you fail the test.”
1 Timothy 4:8: “For physical training is of some value, but godliness has value for all things, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come.”
As I’m reading the book of Titus, knowing he’s on an Island, I’m pausing to ponder Titus 1:5: “The reason I left you in Crete.”
And to piggyback on the commentator’s words: “Whether we are young or old, married or single, we are all needed in the local church.”
As we think about Crab Fest and Memorial Day weekend, may each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
