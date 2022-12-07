Investor

Courtesy of Alaska State Archives

Fishing vessel Investor burning near Craig, Alaska, September 7, 1982.

In 1982, eight people, including two children, were killed on a fishing boat in Craig, Alaska. Two murder trials resulted, but no one has ever been convicted of the crime. It remains the biggest unsolved murder case in Alaska history.

In the late afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 5, 1982, the Investor, a 58-foot fiberglass salmon seiner, tied up to two other seiners, the Decade and the Defiant, at the North Harbor dock in Craig, which by a straight line is 201 miles southeast of Juneau.

