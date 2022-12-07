In 1982, eight people, including two children, were killed on a fishing boat in Craig, Alaska. Two murder trials resulted, but no one has ever been convicted of the crime. It remains the biggest unsolved murder case in Alaska history.
In the late afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 5, 1982, the Investor, a 58-foot fiberglass salmon seiner, tied up to two other seiners, the Decade and the Defiant, at the North Harbor dock in Craig, which by a straight line is 201 miles southeast of Juneau.
There were eight people onboard — owner and skipper Mark Coulthurst and his wife, Irene, both 28, their two children, 5-year-old Kimberly and 4-year-old John, and four crewmembers, Jerome Keown, Dave Moon and Mike Stewart, all 19, and Chris Heyman,
18. All of them were from the area around Bellingham, Wash., north of Seattle.
The Coulthurst family went up to Ruth Ann’s Restaurant that evening to celebrate Mark’s 28th birthday and the approaching end of a successful season. The Investor’s crew members went ashore, too, to make phone calls, do laundry, and visit friends on other boats.
The family went back to the boat around 9:30 p.m. Irene and the kids were scheduled to fly back to Bellingham the next day while Mark and the crew intended to fish the last salmon opening of the season.
Around 6 the next morning a crewman on the Decade saw the Investor idling away. He waved to a man in the Investor’s wheelhouse and the man waved back.
He noticed that the Investor had left its tie-up lines on the Decade. Why would it do that, he wondered?
A few minutes later the Decade’s skipper also saw the Investor moving away, and around 7:30 a.m. a crew member on another boat saw the Investor dropping her anchor across the harbor on the northeast side of Fish Egg Island, about a mile north of Craig.
By noon a heavy fog had crept in, making the Investor invisible from the Craig waterfront.
Later that day several people saw the Investor’s skiff tied to the dock in Craig. They assumed someone from the boat was running errands before heading out for that day’s salmon opening, but the Investor itself remained out of sight in the fog.
The next day, Sept. 7th, the fog lifted, revealing the Investor still anchored off Fish Egg Island. This was odd, given that Coulthurst had told people he intended to fish the current opener. That day also, the owner of a local gas station sold two and a half gallons of gasoline to a young man with a jerry can. Other people saw this person get in the Investor’s skiff with the can and drive away. On a busy fishing waterfront, none of this was remarkable or worthy of any particular notice.
But then, around 4 p.m., a crewman on the Casino saw smoke coming from the Investor, still lying at anchor near Egg Island. The Casino reported the fire to the State Troopers in Ketchikan and headed over to investigate.
On the way they passed the Investor’s skiff heading back to Craig, driven by a young man wearing a dark baseball hat and black, square-framed glasses. They spoke briefly to the man, who said he was going to get more help. With the Investor burning in plain sight across the harbor, at least three more people spoke to this man after he tied up at the dock. Then he vanished, leaving the skiff behind.
For the next several hours, fishermen, the Troopers and the Craig police department fought the fire, which for a time burned so ferociously that no one could get within 50 feet of the vessel. By late evening, with the help of two Coast Guard dewatering pumps, the fire was mostly out. The gutted hulk was towed to the beach on Fish Egg Island.
That night Alaska State Trooper investigators found four bodies in the ashes at the forward end of the boat, where the wheelhouse had been. Autopsies identified two of them as Mark and Irene Coulthurst. X-rays revealed .22 caliber bullet fragments in their heads.
Over the next few days, the remains of 5-year-old Kimberly and crewman Mike Stewart were also identified, and the bones of three more bodies were eventually recovered. Dental records identified one of them as crewman Jerome Keown. The other two other bodies were assumed to be crewmen Chris Heyman and Dean Moon, but they were never conclusively identified. The body of 5-year-old John was never found and is presumed to have been incinerated.
Autopsies revealed no carbon monoxide from smoke inhalation in the victim’s lungs, indicating they had died before the fire started. Except for the bullet fragments, the fire had destroyed other possible evidence like fingerprints or shell casings. Rain had washed any fingerprints off the Investor’s skiff.
Over the following months Alaska State Troopers interviewed dozens of people in Craig and in Bellingham, where many of the fishermen in Craig at the time of the murders lived in the off-season.
Police theorized that the people on the Investor had all been shot while the boat was tied to the other seiners at the dock, either late on the evening of Sept. 5 or early the next morning. At daylight on the 6th , according to police, the killer, or perhaps several killers, had then quietly untied the boat, leaving the tie up lines behind so as not to waken anyone on the other seiners, idled the boat to Fish Egg Island, anchored it there, tried to sink it by opening the fish-hold valves, and, as the fog rolled in, returned to the dock in the boat’s skiff.
The police believed that when the fog lifted the next afternoon, revealing the Investor still afloat, the killer bought 2 ½ gallons of gasoline, returned to the boat in the skiff, set it on fire to destroy the crime scene, and returned to the Craig dock before vanishing.
There were numerous witnesses to key parts of this narrative, but the physical evidence was thin. There were the bullet fragments from the bodies of Mark and Irene Coulthurst, evidence of gasoline used as a fire accelerant in the burned out boat, and the lack of carbon monoxide in the lungs of the victims, indicating they had died before the fire started. But that was pretty much it.
There was no murder weapon, no apparent motive for the killings, and the man in the Investor’s skiff was a mystery.
The eyewitness descriptions of this man varied, but from them the Troopers developed a composite sketch of a white man in his late teens or early 20s, between 5’9” and 6” tall, about 160 pounds, dirty blond or light brown hair several inches long, with pockmarked skin and black rectangular-framed glasses. Several witnesses said the man was middle-aged or Alaska Native, but the Troopers went with the young white guy description, which described dozens of young fishermen in Craig that September.
Over the next two years police interviewed people and followed tips and eventually focused on John Kenneth Peel, a 24-year-old fisherman from Bellingham, according to news reports, various podcast platforms, Alaska State Archives and Alaska State Troopers records.
Peel fit the Trooper’s composite physical description, and he was in Craig the night of the killings, working as a crewman on another salmon boat, the Libby 8. He had worked for and been fired by Mark Coulthurst in 1981, a year before the murders, and he had also previously dated Irene Coulthurst’s sister, a relationship which had reportedly ended badly. Police believed
resentment over being fired the year before drove Peel to kill Coulthurst, perhaps after an argument, and then to kill everyone else to eliminate any witnesses.
In September 1984, two years after the murders, the State of Alaska charged Peel with eight counts of murder and one of arson and held him on a $1 million bond. In January 1986 Prosecutor Mary Anne Henry took the case to trial, in Ketchikan.
She had an uphill fight. Peel had no criminal history and no egregious character flaws. He was married with a young child. He smoked weed and sometimes over indulged with alcohol, which had apparently gotten him fired by Coulthurst, but he was known for being personable and friendly, even when drunk. He’d never been referred to an anger management class.
With almost no physical evidence beyond the bodies and the burned up boat, Henry relied instead on eye witness testimony to convince the jury that Peel was the man who had shot eight people on the Investor and then torched the boat to hide the crime.
But the witnesses were all over the map on whom they had seen, and many had legal and substance use issues that compromised their testimony. The skipper of the Libby 8, who said he saw Peel on the deck of the Investor with a rifle in his hands on the night of the murders, had memory problems and a history of Valium abuse. Several witnesses had apparently made arrangements with the prosecution to testify in return for dismissal of minor criminal charges of their own. The memories of many were undependable. Defense attorney Phillip Weidner hammered on all these cracks in the prosecution’s narrative.
Weidner also alleged that witnesses had seen Dean Moon, one of the crewmen whose body had never been identified, had been seen in San Francisco after the murders, inferring that Moon had committed the murders and skipped. He alluded frequently, both in the courtroom and to the press outside, to waterfront rumors that Coulthurst had used the Investor to smuggle cocaine into Alaska and had been killed by parties unknown after a drug deal gone bad. The State’s case, according to Weidner, was a fraudulent house of cards.
At least some of the people on the jury thought Weidner was right. On Aug. 28, 1986, after 25 weeks and a $2 million dollar trial cost for the State of Alaska, the jury announced it couldn’t reach a unanimous guilty verdict. The judge declared a mis-trial.
In January 1988, the State of Alaska mounted a second trial of Peel, this time in Juneau, but prosecuted again by Mary Anne Henry and defended again by Phillip Weidner.
Henry paraded the same witnesses as the first trial except for a new witness, who claimed Peel had told him in 1983 that he’d killed the people on the Investor. The witness said he hadn’t come forward previously because he thought Peel had been joking, but now believed Peel was serious and telling the truth.
Weidner tore into all this. He accused the state of buying testimony with get-out-of-jail agreements. He grilled witnesses to the point of tears over their alcohol and drug use. He ridiculed discrepancies in their testimonies. And then, in a theatrical display of apparent disgust with the state’s case, he presented no witnesses of his own, declaring the state’s case “speculation and conjecture.”
In her closing argument, Henry claimed the state didn’t have to show a definitive motive or prove exactly how Peel had killed eight people in the small space of a fishing boat, or produce a murder weapon, or show any other physical evidence. According to Henry, witness testimony alone was enough to convict Peel.
Weidner scoffed at this in his closing argument, saying that without a convincing motive, with no murder weapon, with scant physical evidence, and with unreliable and conflicting witness testimony, the state had failed to prove anything.
The jury agreed and voted for acquittal.
In 1990, Peel sued the State of Alaska for $150 million in damages resulting from the state’s efforts to convict him. The State settled for $900,000 in 1997. In 2017 the Alaska Department of Public Safety declared the case closed. John Kenneth Peel maintains his innocence to this day.
