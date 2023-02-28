It seems every time you turn around you trip over a Task Force, many of them tasked with tackling tough issues like solving the housing crisis or foiling food insecurity.

But few have so weighty a task as the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Climate Change Task Force. It was created to be “the primary body responsible for providing advice to the council” regarding the far-reaching and fast-acting impacts of climate change on their mandate to manage the fisheries of the Bering Sea sustainably, while achieving optimum yield.

