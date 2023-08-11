Since Father’s Day, my column has been a forum for Kodiak Islanders to pay homage to their departed dads. These tributes contain shiny nuggets of local history and create a tapestry of this colorful island we call home.
If there’s a particular person that you think should be included in this series, by all means, let me know. I already have a long list of potential subjects.
THORVOLD OLSEN AND REGGIE GRIGGS
Thorvold Olsen and Reggie Griggs grew up in the village of Afognak, whose residents evacuated from the community after it was ravaged by the 1964 earthquake and tsunami.
The villagers were relocated to Settlers’ Cove off Kizhuyak Bay on Kodiak Island’s west side. The community was named Port Lions in honor of the Lions Club, which helped the people relocate.
Olsen and Griggs were hard-working fishermen and good neighbors who passed on a strong work and humanitarian ethic to their children.
“There are so many qualities that dad … expressed,” said Eric Olsen of his dad, Thorvold. “The main one is … humility, and he taught me the Golden Rule (Do unto others as you would have them do to you.) He taught me to work hard.”
Thorvold was a Marine with a tough exterior.
“Everybody called him ‘the boss,’” said Eric. Yet that authoritarian demeanor endeared him to those he knew. “He was loved by so many. He had such a gentle spirit.”
In addition to fishing commercially, Thorvold was a pilot who flew the Widgeon for Kodiak Western, a local airline.
“He worked hard, and there was no place for second best,” said Eric.
Thorvold skippered his boat, the Viking Star. He did not consider it beneath his dignity to do a crewman’s job.
On a halibut opening when the boat was way off-shore, Thorvold, with little rest and no sleep, would “put the steering on automatic and help us gut fish (for bait.) He’d jump in the thick of it, even though he was tired,” said Eric.
His Christian faith was very important to Thorvold.
“Dad was very adamant to tithe and go to church regularly,” said Eric.
Thorvold’s faith led him to care for others. He taught that one should “treat others with respect, no matter the color of their skin or what their job title was. He cared for everybody,” said Eric.
“I’d see Dad take a box of turkey (by boat) all the way to Port Bailey” cannery to the caretakers. “He could have sent (the food) by air service.” Instead, “he went for a three-and-a-half hour boat ride,” said Eric.
“His greatest attribute I loved to emulate is to love others and treat others with respect. He taught me to really work hard and to look out for other people and help any way you can.
“His pilot training and guidance led me to my job as a State Trooper to save lives all over Alaska. He was indirectly responsible for that. Never give up, keep working hard at it. (That advice) paid off many times,” said Eric.
Eric, who is retired from the Alaska State Troopers, performed several roles with search-and-rescue missions in the bush, and was either the case officer or Trooper pilot on search-and-rescue missions, which were conducted in single- or twin-engine aircraft.
“During my last duty assignment while assigned to the director’s staff at Trooper headquarters, I was one of the standby Statewide SAR Coordinators,” said Eric, noting that taking on such responsibility was a result of his father’s inspiring example.
One of Eric’s missions was to save an elder in a Western Alaska village who had gotten lost in minus 40-degree weather.
Eric had to carry him to the airplane.
“He was so cold and frozen; almost stiff,” said Eric. The elder “leaned against the door, (which) popped open during the flight.” Eric held the elder with one hand until he landed in Kotzebue.
Even though Thorvold wasn’t there during the incident, through his example and inspiration he had a hand in the rescue.
I have my own tribute to Thorvold, who became a good friend. Toward the end of his life, Thorvold suffered a stroke, which affected his speech and gait. Being a man of dignity, it was difficult for Thorvold to go out in public.
That was the year that my wife, Kathy, turned 60 and retired from the Kodiak Island Borough School District. I threw a surprise party for her at the Buskin Beach House, inviting many in the community.
Toward the end of the day, the door of the beach house creaked open and there appeared Thorvold, clinging to his walker. He hobbled into the building to wish Kathy a Happy Birthday.
I whispered to her, “That man must think very highly of you, because this is very hard for him.”
REGGIE GRIGGS
Daryl Griggs calls himself “the proud son of the late Reggie Griggs, a man who spent his life in symbiosis with the sea as a commercial fisherman.”
Daryl didn’t follow his father’s professional footsteps. He lives in Anchorage where he is the marketing and proposal manager for Afognak Native Corp. But he continues to be inspired by the life lessons he learned from his parents (Reggie and Eileen Griggs) in Port Lions.
“Like me, there are many Kodiak kids raised by hardy fishermen fathers,” said Daryl. “We all share a sense of pride and respect for our fathers who showed us the value of hard work and taught us to never back down, no matter how rough the waters may get.”
Beginning with Daryl’s childhood, he spent a lot of time at the Port Bailey cannery, and during stormy days he helped unload salmon catches to a tender “in the heart of Kodiak waters,” he said. His father was there to teach him. He “led by example, demonstrating the values of hard work, determination and perseverance.
“Reggie Griggs was a master of his craft, equally comfortable mending 9X crab pots as he was braving the stormiest days on the water,” said Daryl.
“My father may have departed this world over two decades ago, but his legacy lives on,” said Daryl. “I can still feel the strength of his calloused hands — hardened from a lifetime of wrestling with nets — and see the gleam in his eyes that reflected his unbreakable spirit.
“Although I have chosen a different path and no longer follow in his fishing footsteps, the life lessons my father passed on have become my compass, shaping my ethos at our native corporation and the legacy I aim to pass on to my own children,” said Daryl.
“Reggie Griggs may be gone, but his influence remains a beacon for the next generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.