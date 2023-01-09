I love citrus season, whether I’m living in Alaska or vacationing in Arizona. I’m grateful, too, that the harvesting of citrus fruit coincides sweetly with our winter. I mean, in the depths of January, can anything be as lovely as a lemon or orange?
This explains why I’m on the lookout for citrus sales, starting in December.
And if you’re lucky, Santa set a few Meyer lemons or blood oranges under your tree.
That’s what happened with my friend Melissa. She emailed this morning, all smiles, after she read my newsletter: “I was gifted a lot of lemons. Going to make dried lemon slices today. I do it in the oven on about 200 degrees. Takes a while but the house smells nice. Love them in tea. But will have to throw some in soup someday. Do like a squeeze of lemon in soup just at the end of cooking. Taste your soup, add lemon and taste again. It doesn’t make it sour but better. Seems to bring flavors out.”
Oh, but I’m getting ahead of myself with Melissa’s robust report. By the way, did you know that the smell of lemons can reduce stress?
One of my favorite ways to preserve lemons and oranges is to dry them in a food dehydrator.
That’s right, we’re talking about citrus chips. Not only are lemon and orange chips easy to make, but they’re gorgeous and taste like sunshine!
When I nibbled on my first lemon chip a few years ago, I was hooked. So my guess is that they’ll quickly become your new, favorite snack, too.
Wash the rinds and slice the fruits into 1/8-inch slices. Don’t worry about the seeds.
Arrange the slices in a single layer on your dehydrator trays and dry for 6-8 hours at 135 F.
Rotate the trays (and slices) as needed.
Don’t have a food dehydrator?
As Melissa reminded me, you can also dry citrus slices in the oven, as set to 175 to 200 degrees F. Rotate the cooking sheets every 2 hours, until the chips are shrunken and dry, about 4 to 6 hours.
When the slices are good and dry (they will crisp as they cool), store in an airtight container at room temperature.
HOW TO ENJOY CITRUS CHIPS
Now this is where the fun begins! Middle Eastern cultures have been using dried citrus for centuries.
1. Add dried citrus slices to soups
2. Drop them into a hot cup of tea or water
3. Dip them in melted chocolate to make a sweet and sour treat (sprinkle with a little sea salt before munching)
4. Crumble them on top of frosted muffins, quick breads, or cakes
5. Sprinkle citrus bits on salads and cooked veggies
6. Dip as you would a corn chip. I’ve experimented with sweet yogurt dips and dips made from tofu
7. Pulse the dried slices in a food processor or blender (best) into a powder for adding zest to recipes
8. Create orange Christmas tree ornaments and garlands
9. Use citrus chips to scoop up rhubarb and apple sauce
“I also quarter and freeze for ice tea in summer,” Melissa added.
What would be YOUR favorite way to enjoy lemon and orange chips?
At the beginning of today’s column I wondered if, in the depths of January, anything could be as lovely as a lemon or orange.
Turns out, oranges are associated with optimism and energy.
