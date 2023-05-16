Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has committed to buying nearly $120 million worth of frozen and canned sockeye salmon and frozen pollock filets for use in federal food assistance programs. It has been described as the largest single seafood purchase in the agency’s history.

The program is under “Section 32,” which takes 30 percent of customs receipts and uses the money to buy surplus U.S. agricultural products in an attempt to prop up the markets for them. In recent decades seafood has been among the products bought with Section 32 money, but there is fierce competition from producers of things like nuts and vegetables.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.