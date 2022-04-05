Joah James Maxwell was born at 4:05 p.m. on March 30, 2022, to Kaylee and Ian Maxwell. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Parents are originally from Oakland, Oregon, and now reside in Kodiak. Joah’s father is in the United States Coast Guard as an electronics technician and his mother works at home.
Proud grandparents are Jon and Daniella Maxwell from Boise, Idaho, and Larry and Kelly Simonson from Roseburg, Oregon.
Charlotte Elaine Sweet was born at 6:37 p.m. on March 30, 2022, to Ashley and Nicholas Sweet. She weighed 7 pounds, 0 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Parents are originally from Florida and now live in Kodiak. Charlotte’s father is in the United States Coast Guard.
Proud grandparents are Melissa and Gregg from Florida, and Shane and Julie from Florida.
