Ezekiel 38:1-4 (NKJV) — “Now the word of the Lord came to me saying, ‘Son of Man, set your face against Gog, of the land of Magog, the Prince of Rosh, Meshech, and Tubal and prophesy against him, and say, ‘Thus says the Lord God: Behold, I am against you, O Gog, the Prince of Rosh, Meshech, and Tubal. I will turn you around, and put hooks into your jaws, and lead you out, with all your army, horses, and horsemen, all splendidly clothed, a great company with bucklers and shields, all of them handling swords.’”
Gog of the land of Magog is found in the prophecy of Ezekiel. Many of the commentaries I searched suggest the two chapters of 38 and 39 of Ezekiel might be the hardest to understand or pinpoint as to who’s who. Of course that does not stop anyone from sharing their theories or suggestions.
For this article it’s not about fear mongering or promoting the chicken little syndrome, but I’m certain there’s a great deal of interest toward current events and Biblical prophecy. From one of my commentaries: There’s seven prophecies against Gog. Each beginning with “Thus Says the Lord God.”
As I’m watching and listening to the news I’m reminded of the bits and pieces I know about World War II. It’s been my opinion for many years that WWII was a template for WWIII. The technology of the 1940s compared to modern day was crude but effective. Now consider these same tactics with modern day methods of assets of control and tracking.
For example, my thought is the move by Russia to take over one country and stop seems a bit naïve. With all the effects and waves of chaos throughout the world’s economic system to gamble so much and then to stop at the Ukraine borders just seems a bit short sighted. So I have to ask myself why, what’s the long-range goal? There must be a larger motivation.
In 2009, my wife and I had a chance to visit Greece and Turkey. We were on the seventh floor of the hotel overlooking the Sea of Marmara. We had spent the day on a boat tour on the Bosporus Straight which connects with the Black Sea.
Seeing Soviet ships on the Black Sea reminded me of the commentaries that had mentioned Russia would need warm water ports in the future. The ship traffic we were seeing was headed to the Mediterranean Sea.
The reason this came to mind was Lola and I were on a tour in Greece and Turkey called “In the Footsteps of Paul,” which was primarily focused on the seven churches Paul had started. The seven mentioned in the Book of Revelation, chapters two and three.
The whole point of the tour was to put ourselves in the places the Bible mentioned. Now my inquiring mind suggests if Russia needs warm water ports on the Mediterranean where might the prime target be? Israel seems to be the obvious linking current events with Biblical prophecy.
Referring to our opening scripture, “I will turn you around, and put hooks in your jaws, and lead you out.” Hence, the compulsion to defy the power of the United Coalition.
The setup couldn’t really be that easy if a guy sitting on the porch eating bon-bons at the edge of the empire can piece it together. It’s just speculation on my part.
The main point for this article is simply encouragement to read Scripture, perhaps study prophecy or venture into Biblical Apologetics.
Revelation 1:1 — The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show His servants — things which must shortly take place.”
For me a Biblical reality that is always before us is today, tomorrow and for eternity, Psalm 90:4 — “A thousand years in your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.”
We have access to the informational highway. Searching out Gog and Magog. Search out the names of Meshech and Tubal. Who is the Prince of Rosh? Where is Rosh in these modern days?
To me personally it’s important to search these things out for ourselves rather than being spoon fed. We invest in our own spiritual growth when we do so. The bonus is when we hear such things, we have an active discernment of what’s Biblical from what isn’t.
Continued blessings today and the days ahead.
