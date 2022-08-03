Uganik Bay

Map, Uganik Bay to Whale Pass

Every summer for decades a commune of beach seine salmon fishermen fished out of tents and rough cabins on Packers Spit, a grass covered gravel bar eight miles from the Uganik Cannery, on the west side of Kodiak Island.

Pulling their nets up onto the beach by hand was hard labor, even by the likes of commercial fishing. But they often fished with their wives and children, and found joy in their work, sharing outboards, gear, fuel and food.

